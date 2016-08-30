Poised for starting role, Natrez Patrick 'not looking in the rear view'

If Natrez Patrick was to become a starting inside linebacker at Georgia, he knew he couldn’t afford any mistakes that could land him in trouble.
For instance, in November, Patrick, along with former Georgia defensive end Chauncey Rivers, was arrested for possession of marijuana in a campus parking lot. Since the arrest, Patrick has stayed out of trouble and worked his way up to position himself as a starter in the 2016 season.
“It was time to make up my mind,” Patrick said. “I made a decision that everything that happened to me was behind me and that I’m on a new path.”
Patrick and Rivers were good friends, and therefore, it hurt Patrick when Rivers was dismissed following a third drug-related arrest.
The two still communicate, and Patrick said that his former teammate is doing well at his new school, East Mississippi Community College.
“I wouldn’t say he took another path,” Patrick said. “Everybody’s finding their own way. But I do still keep in contact with him. We do still talk. I feel like he’s doing good for himself right now. I’m proud for him ultimately.”
Patrick might even be able to see Rivers on television as East Mississippi Community College is the subject of the Netflix documentary series Last Chance U, which was renewed for a second season.
“I think he is,” Patrick said when asked if Rivers would be featured on the show.
Patrick spent most of last season in a reserve role until earning starts against Georgia Tech and Penn State, the latter being in the TaxSlayer Bowl. Patrick, along with fellow inside linebackers Roquan Smith and Reggie Carter, figure to form a formidable trio at the position this year.
“I’m blessed for things to have worked out like they did,” Patrick said. “I’m looking forward. I’m not looking in the rear view.”
