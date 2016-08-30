Greyson Lambert still running with first team at quarterback

For the second consecutive practice, senior Greyson Lambert worked as the first-team quarterback.
When the quarterbacks went through individual drills, Lambert was the first one up with freshman Jacob Eason going behind him. Brice Ramsey rotated in a little bit but was a clear third-team quarterback, which head coach Kirby Smart confirmed on Monday.
While Lambert received first-team reps while reporters were at practice, it’s possible Eason received a share of those snaps during the closed portion of it.
The quarterback competition is down to Lambert and Eason, and Eason was considered the favorite until Monday, when Lambert received first-team duties.
For almost a two-week period, Eason received the bulk of Georgia’s first-team reps in practice. Coming out of Saturday's practice at the Georgia Dome, a source told The Telegraph that teammates were beginning to feel Eason would be the starter.
The coaching staff clearly had other plans as the quarterback rotation flipped with Lambert getting a look this week. The quarterback job certainly still looks to be up for grabs between the top two at the position.
A season ago, Lambert transferred to Georgia from Virginia and went 10-2 as a starter. He threw for 1,951 yards, 12 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.
Eason entered Georgia as a five-star prospect and earned the Gatorade National Player of the Year award.
