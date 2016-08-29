Sony Michel still 'hasn't been cleared to tackle live'

The time is winding down on whether Sony Michel will get cleared in time for the season opener against North Carolina.
While Michel has been able to partake in 7-on-7 drills, he has yet to participate in team work. Only five days remain until the start of the season.
“He's been practicing. He's been practicing every day,” Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart said. “He goes out there and does everything he can. He hasn't been cleared to tackle live. It's a situation that's day to day, and we're getting updates every day, and he's doing more each practice.”
Smart was unable to offer any kind of timetable since a decision to clear Michel is up to Georgia's medical personnel.
“We’ll know when we know,” Smart said. “It’s not in my hands right now. It’s up to the doctors.”
While Michel's status is still unknown, Smart said freshman running back Elijah Holyfield is progressing since his ankle sprain.
“Holyfield is out there, going to do as much as he can (Monday),” Smart said. “He's still gimpy on the ankle, but we're going to get all we can out of him.”
Comments