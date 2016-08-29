Smart on if Rochester will play against UNC: 'Why wouldn't he?'

Kirby Smart had previously been mum on Julian Rochester's availability for the season opener.
Pressed on whether he'd play against North Carolina or not on Monday, Smart gave a more concrete answer.
"Why wouldn't he?" Smart said.
Rochester, along with former Georgia defensive back Chad Clay, who has since been dismissed, was arrested in April for possessing a weapon in a school zone (BB gun) and criminal damage to property. It's expected that Rochester will eventually enter into a pre-trial diversionary program and have his felony charges dropped.
On the Week 1 depth chart, Rochester is listed as one of the second-team defensive ends behind DaQuan Hawkins-Muckle.
