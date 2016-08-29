UGA Football

August 29, 2016 12:22 PM

Smart on if Rochester will play against UNC: 'Why wouldn't he?'

By Jason Butt

jbutt@macon.com

ATHENS

Kirby Smart had previously been mum on Julian Rochester's availability for the season opener.

Pressed on whether he'd play against North Carolina or not on Monday, Smart gave a more concrete answer.

"Why wouldn't he?" Smart said.

Rochester, along with former Georgia defensive back Chad Clay, who has since been dismissed, was arrested in April for possessing a weapon in a school zone (BB gun) and criminal damage to property. It's expected that Rochester will eventually enter into a pre-trial diversionary program and have his felony charges dropped.

On the Week 1 depth chart, Rochester is listed as one of the second-team defensive ends behind DaQuan Hawkins-Muckle.

Related content

UGA Football

Comments

Videos

Matthew Stafford discusses Jacob Eason's expectations

View more video

Sports Videos