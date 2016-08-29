Decisions on Georgia's kicker, punter nearing an end

Kirby Smart said his coaching staff has an idea as to who will win the place-kicking job.
But Georgia will need 24-to-48 more hours before finalizing that decision on whether William Ham or Rodrigo Blankenship will ultimately take the job.
Blankenship, a redshirt freshman, had a strong G-Day performance that included making a 46-yard field goal. Ham, a third-year sophomore who returned to the program after taking last year off, had a strong summer that saw him bring the competition to an even spot.
The two have been the primary competitors all preseason.
Smart said the punting position is also a place that's nearing a decision, too. Freshman Marshall Long and junior Brice Ramsey have been in competition since the summer. Recently, Smart hinted that Long was leading in this particular position battle.
"Right now at punter Marshall’s probably done the best job," Smart said on Aug. 24. "But it’s not over until it’s over. So we’ll see. Brice continues to work. Brice has got a really fast operation and he’s done a good job of getting the ball off here in the past."
