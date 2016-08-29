Smart finally clears Chubb for season opener vs. North Carolina

Not that it wasn't going to happen, but Kirby Smart finally said the magic words.
Nick Chubb will suit up and play against North Carolina.
Smart had all but said his star running back would be available for the season opener. He'd been trending in that direction and hadn't missed a practice all preseason. Chubb was tackled to the ground in at least the first two scrimmages.
Chubb himself stopped short of saying he'd be available in the three times he met with the media this preseason. He did say, on the final occasion, that he hoped to play if the coaching staff would clear him.
"I like playing football," Chubb said. "I wouldn’t mind getting out there."
