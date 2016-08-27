Lorenzo Carter now understands 'the process' as he's set to start at OLB this season

Lorenzo Carter arrived to Georgia as a prized five-star pass-rusher.
After a strong freshman season, Carter only amassed 19 tackles and didn’t record a sack. Carter, entering his junior season and positioned in a starting role, doesn’t have an answer as to why he endured a sophomore slump.
But he does understand now that patience is key when it comes to becoming a big-time contributor.
“It’s just understanding the process. It’s all a process,” Carter said. “The game isn’t going to go the way you want it to go all the time. You have to trust the coaches and trust the process.”
Carter has been used as a rotational outside linebacker the past two years, subbing in on defense in third-down pass-rushing situations. With Jordan Jenkins and Leonard Floyd ahead of him on the depth chart, Carter wasn’t able to crack the starting lineup.
Now that it’s his time in the spotlight, Carter’s wait has given him a better understanding of what it takes to produce at this level of football.
“Each and every player has a role,” Carter said. “Everybody’s not going to be a superstar. You have to understand your role and do what you have to do to help the team.”
Carter was certainly a superstar in high school. He helped lead Norcross to two state championships and still wears his high school title wristband. It’s just taken more time than expected for it to fall into place as a college player.
During spring practice, head coach Kirby Smart noted that Carter exceeded his personal expectations, all while coaching him up to make sure he continued to put forth his best effort.
Carter’s been thankful as he’s now poised to take another step in his career.
“If you’re not getting better you’re getting worse,” Carter said. “That’s the thing, Coach would go out there and make sure you have a plan and stop the run that day. That’s what we do.”
