Jacob Eason, Greyson Lambert run with first team in practice

If appearances mean anything, it’s a two-man race at quarterback.
In a rare instance, reporters were allowed to stay on the field at Georgia’s practice Friday and observe the first-team offense go against the scout-team defense, as well as the first-team defense against the scout-team offense.
At quarterback, only two rotated in with the first team during 7-on-7 work. They were Jacob Eason and Greyson Lambert.
Eason was the first quarterback to take reps. He threw two completions before tossing a deep ball that should’ve been picked off, but fell just over a defender’s arms and into Jayson Stanley’s hands. He was relieved by Lambert after a handful of plays. Lambert had a couple of short completions but also threw an incomplete pass at a receiver’s feet.
Eason then came back in to take more reps before the media was ushered out of practice.
Brice Ramsey was on the sideline signaling plays into practice. Not once, while reporters were on the field, did Eason or Lambert take over signaling duties.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart previously said the plan would be to get the quarterback competition down to two players at a given time. With a week remaining before the season opener against North Carolina, this would certainly be a good time to do that.
Friday marked the second day of Georgia’s game-planning for next week’s season opener against North Carolina. That’s what makes the quarterback order significant.
Georgia’s preseason practice schedule will end Saturday with a final scrimmage or practice game, depending on what the coaching staff ultimately decides.
It could ultimately serve as a final tryout for Eason, who will look to be Georgia’s first true freshman to start a football game at quarterback since Matthew Stafford in 2006, which occurred in the third week of that season against UAB.
