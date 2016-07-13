Alabama players revere Kirby Smart: 'I’m just glad he didn’t go to the SEC West'

HOOVER, Ala. – Kirby Smart accomplished a lot while he was at Alabama.
As Nick Saban's defensive coordinator, Smart's defenses were routinely among the nation’s elite statistically. Taking the patient route, Smart very well could have taken a head coaching job long before he accepted the gig at Georgia.
Waiting turned out great for Smart, considering he got his dream job in coaching his alma mater. It also worked out well in one aspect for the Crimson Tide, at least according to Alabama defensive lineman Jonathan Allen.
“He’s going to have tremendous success,” Allen said. “I’m just glad he didn’t go to the SEC West.”
The admiration for Smart permeated through the main room during Alabama’s SEC Media Days session among Allen, safety Eddie Jackson and tight end O.J. Howard. All developed connections with Georgia’s new head coach.
Smart recruited Howard out of high school and convinced him to join the Crimson Tide. Howard’s choice paid off, even if it took some time to be a big-time contributor. He didn’t record a 100-yard game in 2015 until the College Football Playoff national championship game, when he went off for 208 yards and 2 touchdowns.
“The personality (Smart) has, he always kept it the same,” Howard said. “Even through the recruiting process until I got to Alabama. The way he (treated) my family and I was always with respect. He’s that type of guy and I will always be rooting for him.”
Jackson said Smart is very detailed as a coach, which was appreciated by the defensive personnel.
“Things like that happen, we’re used to it,” Jackson said about Smart, and other assistants, leaving. “We know coach (Nick) Saban is going to bring the next best coach in.”
Saban hired former Georgia defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt to replace Smart at Alabama. The transition has gone well so far, at least according to Allen and Jackson.
Allen said Pruitt is more laid back than Smart, which was a somewhat surprising revelation considering both are fairly fired up on the sideline. But in the end, the Alabama players aren’t expecting much of a drop off going from Smart to Pruitt on the defensive side of the ball.
“We love coach Pruitt,” Jackson said. “He’s the type of guy who is going to get on top of you. If you’re doing something wrong, he’s not going to kiss your butt, he is going to let you know. But he also is going to let you know when you are doing something good, the things you can fix to become a better player.”
Comments