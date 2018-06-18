With two weekend commits, could Georgia be back on pace for a No. 1 recruiting class?

Sam Pittman has an old school side when it comes to recruiting. Each day, he takes the time to write handwritten letters and sends them to the top prospects he is going after. While Pittman may take to the handwritten letters a little more than others, the Georgia offensive line coach has proven to be relatable to these young recruits, evidenced by the talent he has been able to bring in.
One of the young offensive lineman Pittman has convinced to come to Georgia, the latest is four-star offensive tackle Xavier Truss. The Warwick, Rhode Island product stands a shade under 6-foot-8-inches and weighs 350 pounds. At the present time, he is considered the 15th overall offensive tackle in the nation. Truss announced his commitment to Georgia Sunday night.
This followed a Friday pledge from four-star athlete John Rhys Plumlee, who would likely play quarterback at Georgia. Plumlee, who also plans to play baseball for the Bulldogs, could also play receiver and defensive back at the next level.
These two commitments give Georgia 10 in the recruiting class of 2019, which propelled it back up to the No. 5 group in the nation, according to the 247Sports.com composite.
With Georgia’s weekend surge, the question that comes to mind now is this: Can the Bulldogs wind up with the country’s No. 1 recruiting class for the second consecutive year?
Of note, Georgia has the fewest commitments of any team in the top 10. Therefore, room is there to grow without playing the kind of catch-up Georgia was forced to do at this time of the year in 2017. The Bulldogs have the most five-star prospects thus far with three in outside linebacker Nolan Smith, receiver Jadon Haselwood and receiver Dominick Blaylock.
While Georgia’s 2018 recruiting class started slow before picking up steam, the 2019 group jumped out to an early No. 1 ranking thanks to Smith’s early pledge. But the one thing the two classes could soon have in common is the waterfall that potentially follows when a couple of priority recruits decide to commit.
The Bulldogs will hope to capitalize on Truss and Plumlee’s commitments by landing a few more top prospects. And there are plenty of players out there considering Georgia.
- RB Trey Sanders: This five-star running back from Bradenton, Florida is heavily considering Alabama, Florida and Georgia. Running backs coach Dell McGee is in pursuit of the talented play-maker, with hopes of adding him to an already deep stable. Working well for Georgia is the fact he is teammates with Smith at IMG Academy.
- DB Andrew Booth: Georgia sure could use Booth, a five-star defensive back out of Archer. Booth is the ideal kind of prospect head coach Kirby Smart would love to keep home. He has size at 6-foot-1 and 188 pounds. A priority prospect, Clemson is also pursuing Booth hard.
- DT Travon Walker: As Georgia adds to this class, the defensive line will be an important place to accrue talent. Walker, a five-star prospect at Upson-Lee, fits the prototype of what the Bulldogs are looking for out of an interior defensive lineman. In addition to Georgia, Alabama and Clemson are high on Walker’s list.
If Georgia is able to land those three players in this class, it would potentially be on its way for another No. 1 finish. Still, it would be a lot to expect, considering only Alabama (2011-17) and USC (2005-06) have finished with back-to-back No. 1 recruiting classes in the online era.
The Bulldogs are once again in a great position from a recruiting perspective. If the pace picks up, as it could, Georgia could once again be in the running for that top spot by the time National Signing Day rolls around.
