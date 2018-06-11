A Georgia defensive back recruit will not make it to campus this fall

A signee of Georgia’s 2018 recruiting class will not make it to campus this fall.
Instead, defensive back Nadab Joseph has enrolled at Independence Community College in Kansas, the program’s head coach Jason Brown confirmed. Brown said Joseph is expected to attend Independence for the next two seasons. This involves Joseph being there this summer and fall, followed by the next year's spring, summer and fall sessions.
Joseph is projected to be a safety at the collegiate level.
Joseph, who played high school football at Miami Norland, originally committed to Alabama on Dec. 5, 2017. Fifteen days later, however, Joseph flipped his pledge to Georgia and signed his national letter-of-intent with the Bulldogs.
Joseph is the second class of 2018 recruit to take the junior college route. Defensive tackle Tramel Walthour will not enroll at Georgia and will attend Hutchinson Community College, which is also located in Kansas.
In addition to Joseph, Georgia signed defensive backs Divaad Wilson, Christopher Smith and Tyson Campbell in the recruiting class of 2018. Wilson enrolled early in January but suffered a torn ACL during spring practice. Smith and Campbell have since enrolled and are on campus.
Georgia’s recruiting class closed with the No. 1 ranking in the nation this past cycle, which was the first time that ever happened to the program. The Bulldogs are also coming off of an appearance in the College Football Playoff National Championship, which saw them narrowly lose to Alabama 26-23 in overtime.
With Joseph unable to make it to Georgia’s campus, the Bulldogs’ two-deep at safety is expected to still primarily use Jarvis Wilson as the top backup to both J.R. Reed and Richard LeCounte. Wilson, a senior, played both safety positions during spring practice before a foot injury limited him.
Georgia also has safeties Latavious Brini and Tray Bishop on the roster, too.
