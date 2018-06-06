Ranking Georgia's top 12 individual opponents for the upcoming 2018 season

Each game brings a different challenge. Teams are constantly trying to figure out ways to best use the personnel at their disposal, while combating their opponent.
When a team has a great player to work with, it makes coaching a bit easier. For the opposition, it can turn coaching into a headache. There will be plenty of players this can be applied to when it comes to Georgia head coach Kirby Smart's staff. Each team on Georgia's schedule has its share of standouts that the Bulldogs must contend with.
With that in mind, and with less than three months until the regular season, here are the top 12 players Georgia will face this season.
12. Vanderbilt outside linebacker Charles Wright
Wright isn’t exactly a household name. Part of that probably has to do with the fact he plays for Vanderbilt, which is coming off of a disappointing 5-7 season in 2017. But Wright quietly racked up nine sacks a year ago, which ranked fourth in the SEC. Back for his senior season, Wright will be counted on in a major way with Vanderbilt’s defense losing seven starters.
11. Tennessee offensive lineman Trey Smith
Tennessee’s offensive line had a lot of issues in 2017, mostly due to injuries. If healthy, this could be an area the Volunteers see great gains. Offensive line coach Will Friend made a name for himself of getting the best out of his linemen when he was at Georgia. And Smith is one of Tennessee’s best overall players as it is. While he had a health-related issue that sidelined him for the spring, Smith is expected to be ready for the 2018 season, head coach Jeremy Pruitt told reporters in March.
10. Missouri defensive lineman Terry Beckner
Beckner came to Missouri as one of the top recruits in the nation in 2015. The star defensive end suffered two knee injuries that cut his freshman and sophomore seasons short. As a junior, Beckner totaled 35 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks, and was thought to be off to the NFL. He elected to come back for his senior season and could be in for a big campaign on a Missouri defense striving for great improvement.
9. South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley
Bentley emerged as one of the SEC’s better quarterbacks in 2017, with a good part of this due to his accuracy as a passer. Bentley tied for second in the SEC with Georgia’s Jake Fromm by completing 62.2 percent of his passes. Bentley will certainly hope the move to make Bryan McClendon the play-calling offensive coordinator will put more points on the scoreboard for the Gamecocks.
8. Auburn defensive lineman Derrick Brown
Two recruiting classes ago, Georgia wanted Brown on its roster really bad. It’s easy to see why, especially after his sophomore season. Brown totaled 57 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and three sacks as a defensive tackle. Brown is a disruptive force up front who will look to lead the Auburn defensive line in 2018.
7. South Carolina receiver/return specialist Deebo Samuel
Considering what his stat line was before breaking his leg in Week 3 against Kentucky, Samuel was on pace for a big year. He had 250 receiving yards and three touchdowns, to go with two kickoff return touchdowns and a rushing score. During South Carolina’s spring game, Samuel told ESPN’s Tom Luginbill that he’s “85-90 percent” in his recovery. A healthy Samuel will be huge for the Gamecocks in 2018.
6. Kentucky linebacker Josh Allen
This Kentucky linebacker will look to be the second consecutive Josh Allen (the other being the Wyoming quarterback selected by the Buffalo Bills in April) taken in the top 10 of the NFL draft. Allen put in a stellar 2017 season with 10.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks. It actually was the second season in a row that Allen totaled seven sacks in a season. His lone interception last season came against Georgia.
5. LSU linebacker Devin White
Like Allen, White has some lofty NFL draft aspirations too. When it comes to statistics, White was a machine for the Tigers in 2017. Only Georgia’s Roquan Smith (137) finished last season with more tackles than White, who totaled 133. White also had 4.5 sacks and an interception, and will be a focal point for an LSU defense that is always strong.
4. Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham
Stidham was the most accurate passer in the SEC as he completed 66.5 percent of his passes. This number was also good to tie for sixth best in the nation. Stidham did a great job of hitting plays off of Auburn’s great rushing attack and rarely made mistakes. In the 2017 regular-season game against Georgia, Stidham completed 16 of 23 passes for 214 yards and three touchdowns. But in the SEC Championship, Georgia stifled Stidham to only 145 yards and one score.
3. Kentucky running back Benny Snell
Nick Chubb, Sony Michel, Kerryon Johnson and Derrius Guice are all off to the NFL, which leaves Snell as arguably the SEC’s top returning running back. A bruising back with good speed, Snell ranked third in the SEC with 1,333 rushing yards in 2017. His 19 rushing touchdowns were the best in the conference. Snell is a high-volume ball-carrier as he toted the ball 262 times last season. Snell is also only the third SEC back to total 1,000 rushing yards and at least 13 rushing touchdowns as a freshman and sophomore. The other two? Georgia's Herschel Walker (1980-81) and Knowshon Moreno (2007-08).
2. LSU cornerback Andraez “Greedy” Williams
A third-year sophomore, Williams may not be in Baton Rouge, Louisiana much longer. After his redshirt freshman season, there is a lot of speculation that he could not only declare for the NFL draft, but could go as high as the top 10. Williams recorded six interceptions and 17 pass breakups in his first year on the field for the Tigers. At 6-foot-2 and 182 pounds, Williams offers great size to make things tough on opposing receivers.
1. Missouri quarterback Drew Lock
Missouri fans were ecstatic when Lock decided to return for his senior season. And by doing so, he earned the praise of ESPN NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr., who noted Lock could be the first quarterback taken in 2019. Lock led the SEC in passing with 3,964 yards and 44 touchdowns. A year ago, Lock hit Georgia with two 63-yard bombs to Emanuel Hall in the first half. In two years against the Bulldogs, Lock has totaled 629 yards and seven touchdowns.
*Just missed the cut: Florida safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Middle Tennessee State quarterback Brent Stockstill, Florida offensive lineman Martez Ivey, Massachusetts running back Marquis Young and South Carolina linebacker T.J. Brunson.
