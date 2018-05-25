UGA athletics board approves record-setting budget for 2019 fiscal year

The University of Georgia Athletic Association Board of Directors approved a record-setting budget of $143.3 million Friday to wrap up its annual spring meeting.
This budget, the highest in UGA athletics history, is a significant increase of $15.8 million from the $127.5 million from the previous fiscal year.
The primary reason for the budget's increase is its cash cow -- football. The football budget will operate on $35.2 million, which is an increase of $7.8 million from the 2018 fiscal year. This is a 28.4 percent increase in spending when it comes to football.
"It's all relative to college athletics now," Georgia athletics director Greg McGarity said. "Fortunately, we're able to do so much for our student-athletes that others aren't able to do."
Georgia's football program is coming off one of its best seasons in program history. The Bulldogs won the SEC championship for the first time since 2005 and followed it with a win over Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl. Georgia then played Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship but lost 26-23 in overtime.
A closer look at the football budget reveals that the program is paying $4.4 million more in compensation to the staff. The budget notes that the $9.4 million its paying out to football staff members, accounts for all of the recent raises that have been extended. Head coach Kirby Smart, who recently agreed to a seven-year contract worth $49 million, will make $6.6 million during the 2018 season.
Another significant increase in operating expenses will be coming from the guarantees extended to football programs visiting Athens in the fall. Last year, Georgia paid $1.75 million in guarantees. This year, it will be on the hook for $4 million due to home games against Austin Peay ($500,000), Middle Tennessee State ($1.7 million), Massachusetts ($1.5 million) and Georgia Tech ($300,000).
Other notes from the football budget:
- $1.7 million will be set aside for squad travel.
- $2.265 million will be set aside for coaches and recruiting travel.
- $1.4 million will go toward supplies and equipment.
- With an additional home game on the 2018 schedule, game expenses are expected to cost $3.4 million.
- G-Day expenses went from $350,000 to $450,000 from 2017 to 2018.
Georgia will also see a $1.4 million increase in its men's basketball budget for the upcoming season, too. This increase mostly has to do with the higher salaries for the new coaching staff. The bulk of the increase has to do with the UGA Athletic Association paying $1 million more in coaches compensation.
Another line item in this year's budget is a $1.8 million federal excise tax that the UGA Athletics Association will have to pay due to three coaches on staff making over $1 million. The athletic association will be responsible for a 21 percent tax on everything over $1 million on Smart ($6.6 million), men's basketball head coach Tom Crean ($3.2 million) and football defensive coordinator Mel Tucker's ($1.5 million) salaries.
This tax was part of the new federal tax bill passed by Congress. The purpose for the tax is to prevent non-profit organizations from paying bloated salaries to employees. However, University of Georgia President Jere Morehead said he isn't sure this bill will affect rising salaries in this particular profession.
"I understand the theory behind passing the legislation but I'm not sure, in the current marketplace, that it's going to achieve its goal," Morehead said.
