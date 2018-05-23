This junior college recruit named Georgia at the top of his list following visit

Twenty-four hours had elapsed from Jermaine Johnson visit to Georgia’s campus, but he wanted to make it seemed like he never left.
Johnson, a junior-college transfer candidate out of Independence Community College in Kansas, was posting photos in Georgia’s black jersey on Instagram. He was reflecting upon the first time visiting campus with a host of other 2019 recruits.
“Really still feeling that G,” Johnson posted on his profile story.
The four-star defensive end met Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and newly-named outside linebackers coach Dan Lanning for the first time. He was thoroughly impressed by each of his potential college coaches, and spent significant time with sophomore Robert Beal and 2019 pledge Nolan Smith.
In fact, his trip set Georgia as the leader among the schools recruiting him. Johnson hopes to decide on his destination prior to the upcoming football season.
“I truly loved how everyone interacted with each other,” Johnson told The Telegraph. “It was a different atmosphere than anywhere else I’ve been.”
Johnson praised Georgia for its environment, culture and family-type interaction. He saw it best when the Bulldogs’ coaching staff played a game by allowing the large group of visitors to embark on a scavenger hunt around campus.
The recruits were divided into small groups and were given 16 challenges to complete. After each challenge, they received an envelope with a puzzle piece. Once each of the 16 pieces were found, they came together to form a recruiting graphic which was formed by the digital media team.
On one of the challenges, Johnson posted a picture to Twitter with his recruiting host, Smith, Beal and the aforementioned duo of Georgia coaches. Smart, who wasn’t prepared to take the picture after being found in front of the campus bookstore, had a unique facial expression.
“I just had to take it quickly so the challenge could be completed,” Johnson said with a laugh.
Along with getting to experience a lighter side of the program, Johnson also engaged in serious conversation to explore where he may fit on the Bulldogs’ roster with two years of eligibility remaining. Georgia lost significant production after the 2017 season with Davin Bellamy and Lorenzo Carter exhausting their eligibility.
Johnson left with a fondness of Lanning, and an understanding that he is “very needed” by the Bulldogs.
In his most recent campaign at Independence, Johnson recorded 58 tackles, eight sacks and three forced fumbles. According to the 247Sports.com rankings, the 6-foot-6, 240-pound pass rusher ranks as fourth-best prospect amongst junior-college athletes nationally.
“They said I’d come in and be running with the ones and twos immediately,” Johnson said. “I also learned that Coach Lanning is one of the best people I’ve ever met. I’m more than just a football player to him. He’s a great person and it would be an honor to play with him.”
