Top 10 breakout candidates: No. 5, a linebacker in line to replace a legend

Someone at inside linebacker will need to stepup for Georgia in 2018.
The Bulldogs lost their two top contributors at the position withRoquan Smith leaving early for the NFL and Reggie Carter graduating. While NatrezPatrick returns, his status, due to an arrest and subsequent failedprobationary drug tests, is still uncertain for the start of the upcoming season.
That leaves an opening for any of the other inside linebackers to take advantage of.
A case could be made that Tae Crowder, Juwan Taylor orMonty Rice will enjoy a breakout season, honestly. But after Georgia’s G-Dayspring game, Rice was the one who seemed to command the most attention for howhe played.
“He’s one of those when the lights comeon, and he gets a chance to play in front of somebody, he flashes more,” headcoach Kirby Smart said. “He just loves the game. He loves contact. He loves tohit.”
Rice finished G-Day with a scrimmage-best14 tackles and also posted a sack.
While everyone else watching might havebeen impressed with his performance, Rice wasn’t. And based on that kind of attitude, it could be a sign thatG-Day isn’t the only time you’ll see Rice fill up a stat sheet this year.
“I want to be the best I can be for me and my team,”Rice said. “Whatever I have to do to be perfect, that’s what I’m going to do.”
Measurables: 6-foot-1 and 235pounds
Accomplishments to date:Rice played a backup and special teams role as a true freshman who enrolledearly last January at Georgia. But when Patrick endured a four-game suspension midwaythrough the year, Rice earned some extra playing time in games againstVanderbilt and Missouri. The game against Missouri was Rice’s first careerstart, which saw him play a lot at Mike linebacker instead of his usual spot at Willlinebacker.
Before arriving to Georgia, Rice was considered a four-starprospect, according to the 247Sports.com composite rankings. He originally chose LSUbefore picking Georgia shortly before his enrollment.
Competition at the position:Rice is primarily a Will linebacker, which means he plays on the weak side of the defensive formation.However, he will be tasked with knowing the ins and outs of both the Will andMike (strong side) positions. Other inside linebackers vying for playing time are Crowder,Taylor, Patrick, Nate McBride and incoming freshman Channing Tindall. There could wind up being aheavy rotation, at least to start the season, at inside linebacker.
Why he will break out in 2018: Rice has all of the physical traits needed in a modern-dayinside linebacker. He’s instinctive, fast, communicative and smart. He’s avocal leader on the football field and takes coaching well. He has exhibitedperfectionist qualities and enjoys contact.
Someone, if not multiple players, will need to step upat inside linebacker this season. Based on his spring, Rice appears ready to bethat particular player to do so. He’s only a sophomore, sure. But that’s whenSmith began to make his move as a big-time college football player. Perhaps Rice is next in line to be a great inside linebacker at Georgia.
