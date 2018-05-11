Georgia releases details from Kirby Smart's contract extension

Georgia released the structure of Kirby Smart's new contract, which pays him a total of $49 million over seven years.
The University of Georgia will now pay Smart a base salary of $500,000 in each of the seven years of the detail. This is a $100,000 increase from the $400,000 it paid in each of the previous two years. The bulk of Smart's money will be coming to additions to his media and equipment compensations from the UGA Athletic Association.
In 2018, Smart's media compensation will be $4 million. His equipment compensation will be $2.1 million. This means Smart will make $6.6 million for the 2018 season. Both his media and equipment compensations will receive raises through the duration of his contract.
His media compensation and equipment compensation, respectively, will increase as follows:
2019: $4.05 million, $2.1 million
2020: $4.1 million, $2.15 million
2021: $4.2 million, $2.2 million
2022: $4.3 million, $2.3 million
2023: $4.35 million, $2.35 million
2024: $4.4 million, $2.4 million
