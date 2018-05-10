Top 10 breakout candidates: No. 7 could see a lot more passes during junior season

Georgia fans have long known about Mecole Hardman. An electric play-maker at Elberton High, Hardman came to Georgia as one of the prized recruits of the class of 2016. But as is the case for many blue chip recruits, it took a year for Hardman to see the playing field.
He started out as a defensive back, which is where he wanted to play initially. But with the defensive backfield loaded last spring, the Georgia coaching staff moved him to receiver. In high school, Hardman wasn’t a receiver, so this was a brand new position in terms of route running and tracking the football in the air.
It took some time getting accustomed to it. And it showed early last season when he dropped the ball a few times.
But as the season went on, Hardman became more comfortable. He said Georgia’s win over Missouri was when things began to click as a receiver. In the national championship against Auburn, Hardman hauled in a beautiful 80-yard touchdown reception.
As Georgia’s third-leading receiver a year ago, Hardman figures to be more involved in the offensive game-plan this year. Of course, whether he loads up on statistics remains to be seen. With Georgia likely to run the ball a good bit once again, Hardman may not put up those gaudy numbers pass-happy spread offenses see.
At the same time, he does expect the ball to be spread out a little bit more in the passing game than it was in 2017.
“If (the run game is) working, I’m not going to stop anything that’s not broken,” Hardman said. “But definitely, we want to throw the ball a little bit more. Jake (Fromm) has more freedom to make calls and checks out there. As a receiver, you only have more confidence seeing stuff, and trusting Jake with what he calls.”
Measurables: 5-foot-11 and 183 pounds
Accomplishments to date: As a sophomore, Hardman played in all 15 games, and caught 25 passes for 418 yards and four touchdowns. He caught four passes, his career high thus far, against both Notre Dame and Auburn in the SEC Championship.
Hardman finished the 2017 season as Georgia’s third leading receiver on an offense that relied heavily on the rushing attack. With Terry Godwin playing mostly outside at receiver, Hardman locked himself into Georgia’s top slot receiver option. That should continue in 2018.
Competition at the position: Georgia has an experienced trio at receiver in Godwin, Hardman and Riley Ridley. With Javon Wims gone, Ridley is the favorite to take the other starting outside receiver spot. Hardman will likely have two players vying for playing time with him at slot.
Those two are senior Ahkil Crumpton and freshman Kearis Jackson. Crumpton is a shifty receiver in the mold of former Georgia slot option Isaiah McKenzie. Jackson offers a bigger body and is cross-training at every receiver position.
That stated, Hardman will be the top option out of the slot as he showed he can be electric with the ball in this role.
Why he will break out in 2018: Hardman actually has a decent amount of film to show for himself already. And with what he did a year ago, the natural progression would be to see him get more targets and more opportunities to make big plays. Some could argue that Hardman broke out, to a degree, a year ago. Down the stretch of the season, Hardman was more involved on offense, whether it was as a receiver or on gadget runs.
But with Wims gone, and with chemistry established with Fromm, Hardman, as well as Godwin, should see some big jumps in catches and yards.
Hardman will to have every opportunity to go from local standout to regional star by the end of 2018.
Comments