Georgia sophomore punter announces he went through another knee surgery

By Jason Butt

May 10, 2018 02:27 PM

Marshall Long may not be able to play during his third year on Georgia's campus.

Long announced that he was forced to endure another knee surgery that will shelve him for the time being. Long was able to compete in Georgia's G-Day intrasquad scrimmage with the first team. He revealed his setback in a lengthy Instagram post that touched on his faith and feelings about how his time at Georgia has gone.

Ever since my second knee surgery my freshman year in Athens, I’ve gone through dark times that have shown me depression and times where I felt there was no hope. My first instinct was to turn to worldly things that I might hopefully find peace and comfort, whether it was people, a weight room, or a party. While that gave me temporary relief, it would eventually fade. Within a week I had seen a failed relationship, really bad food poisoning(never eating at niche in Tate center again), a wrecked truck, and discovery of a third knee surgery that I needed. My heart was torn into what felt like 1000 pieces. I instantly started to blame God(who I wasn’t so sure was real or not). I felt this void in my heart that I can’t even begin to explain the pain and hurt it made me feel. I spent hours begging God if he was real to show me himself and his love that I desperately needed... and that’s exactly what he did! And in what felt like the darkest time in my life I’ve ever experienced, he poured his undeserving love out to me. A love and peace that I had never felt before. God began showing himself to me daily, to the point I would laugh because I knew it was God looking down saying “bro I told you I was real”. I thank God everyday he showed me those dark and tough days, so I would realize life wasn’t meant for me to go through alone and I needed him. I didn’t write all this in an effort to brag or just waste time typing, but to hopefully inspire and show someone who is in a tough and dark spot in life, that God wants to be there with you, and that dark times don’t have to be dark at all, they can be some of the most peaceful times in your life. While I’m far from perfect, I’m glad I found comfort in a perfect God and his perfect love. Now on to knee surgery recovery #3!

A post shared by Marshall Long (@marshalllong) on

For Long, this is his third knee surgery. He endured one in high school and then another during his freshman season. In 2016, Long dislocated his kneecap in what was described as a freak accident at practice leading up to the Auburn game. Long ended up redshirting last season and serving as a backup to Cameron Nizialek as he continued to recover from the injury.

With Long revealing his injury, it is understandable why Georgia brought in Murray State graduate transfer Landon Stratton to the team this week. Stratton will join a competition with incoming freshman Jake Camarda, regarded as one of the top punting prospects in the country, and walk-on Bill Rubright.

Long was a part of Georgia's recruiting class of 2016 after head coach Kirby Smart took over the program. He had a good relationship with former special teams coordinator Shane Beamer, which helped lead him to ultimately flip from Virginia Tech to Georgia.

