Top 10 breakout candidates: No. 9 moved positions, saw first-team reps at cornerback in spring

Mark Webb avoided what could have been a catastrophic injury.
Webb injured his knee during a spring practice and needed to be carted off of the field. But after undergoing further testing it was determined that Webb suffered a torn meniscus. His ACL, MCL, LCL and PCL were still intact. While a torn meniscus is never any fun, Webb, and the Georgia secondary, dodged what would have been a tough blow.
The defensive backfield, as a unit, caught some tough breaks via injury throughout the spring. Freshman early enrollee Divaad Wilson – who would have also been a breakout player candidate in 2018 – tore his ACL just as he started catching the eye of the Georgia coaching staff.
Ameer Speed was also a cornerback who suffered a hand injury, although he was able to play through it with a club covering it. Webb, who did his part to play through a hamstring ailment as well, was running with the first team when he suffered his knee injury. But the good news is that Georgia is expecting a full recovery from Webb, which means he should be ready to go by the time the regular season starts.
“He’s still got to grow and develop, but he’s physical and he’s tough,” head coach Kirby Smart said.
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 200 pounds
Accomplishments to date: Webb will be a sophomore this season and didn’t play often a season ago. The Philadelphia area native arrived to Georgia as a receiver and even impressed media and fans during an open practice last fall. Webb’s athleticism made it seem like he would factor into the rotation at some point in the year.
By the second week of the season against Notre Dame, Webb was moved to cornerback. It was a surprise move but one the coaching staff made for depth reasons. The receiver position was big in numbers. While there were quality players at cornerback, it didn’t boast the kind of depth wideout enjoyed.
Webb’s athleticism and ability to play both at a great level in high school made the coaching staff decide to move Webb over to defense. But with the defensive backfield fortunate in the injury department throughout the 2018 season, Webb wasn’t pressed into action and saw most of his playing time on special teams.
Webb was a highly-regarded four-star recruit out of Archbishop Wood in Warminster, Pennsylvania.
Competition at the position: There are a lot of moving parts in the secondary. A healthy Webb is likely to open preseason practice in August as a starter at cornerback. That would make Tyrique McGhee the favorite to start at star. But McGhee will also be a factor in the competition at outside corner.
In addition, five-star freshman Tyson Campbell will also be tough competition once he arrives this summer, too. Speed and Eric Stokes will also look to compete for the open starting spot. Freshmen Nadab Joseph and Chris Smith should also be in the mix too.
Why he will break out in 2018: Georgia lost three major contributors in the defensive backfield. Perhaps realizing this a year ago, the coaching staff moved Webb over, knowing he would be equipped to play sooner as a cornerback. If the coaches didn’t think Webb could play as early as a sophomore at corner, he probably doesn’t move from receiver.
Webb offers the kind of size at cornerback to help jam bigger receivers. He has great speed in coverage, too. Having spent the vast majority of his freshman season at cornerback should have helped Webb understand the scheme to where he could play a much bigger role than he did as a freshman.
