Heading into summer months, Georgia is still searching for 2018 identity

Georgia’s football team has a vision for what it wants to be, but the Bulldogs haven’t solidified their identity or personality as they approach the summer months before preseason camp.
Georgia wants to be fast. It wants to be physical. Essentially, it wants to sustain the characteristics that powered last year’s team to an SEC title and appearance in the national championship.
However, head coach Kirby Smart has often said teams should be formed and considered in a vacuum separate from past squads. So how can these Bulldogs find themselves?
“It's going to take some time,” junior tight end Isaac Nauta said.
Georgia didn’t have an identity this time last year, Smart said. The Bulldogs were coming off an 8-5 season. They wanted to run over teams, but the offense had a mediocre rushing attack in 2016 and the offensive line was a question mark. Of course, the 2017 team became one of the best to ever play at Georgia.
The core of that team — a group of players now listed on NFL rosters — is gone. Inside the group were longtime starters, the best rushing tandem in the history of college football and three first-round draft picks. Those players led the team, and they determined Georgia’s identity.
Leaders will once again decide how Georgia plays football, but Smart said the Bulldogs are “not even close” to finding new sources of leadership. Jonathan Ledbetter, one of the people who Smart said is trying to step up as a leader, believes adversity will be the only way for this year’s team to find itself.
“You can try to recreate things and do a bunch of different things to create chemistry, but the only way to create a real team is to go through adversity,” said Ledbetter, a senior defensive end.
That adversity will first come in the form of practice and training while the Bulldogs incorporate the rest of a recruiting class ranked No. 1 in the country into the fabric of the team over the summer. The adversity will increase as the players pant and push the limits of their bodies during preseason practice. In those spaces, the Bulldogs will try to re-establish the speed and physicality that defined last year’s team.
“It will only happen if you make it happen and you earn it,” Smart said. “Right now, we’re not where we need to be. The good news is we don’t have to be. We just got to be making progress.”
By the time the first game began last year, Georgia knew who it was. It was fast, it was physical, and that identity carried Georgia to the brink of a national title.
“We're going to try to keep that same mentality,” junior wide receiver Mecole Hardman said. “It's going to take time to get everybody to buy into that mentality. But I'm pretty sure we're going to get that. I have no doubt about it.”
