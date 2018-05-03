Lineman announces plan to transfer from Georgia football program

Another player has decided to transfer from Georgia’s football team.
Lineman Chris Barnes posted a message on his Instagram account Wednesday stating his plans to continue his college football career at another school.
“Dawg Nation, You have been with me on my journey and I’m grateful for everything,” Barnes wrote. “Thank you for your support, but after careful consideration and many conversations with my family and coaches I’ve made the decision to transfer from the University of Georgia. I’m grateful for the many lifetime memories I’ve created with my teammates, fans and the Athens community.”
Barnes, a redshirt sophomore from Leesburg, Georgia, played in one game over two seasons. He signed with Georgia as a four-star recruit, according to ESPN.com, in head coach Kirby Smart’s first recruiting class in 2016. After redshirting as a freshman, Barnes appeared in Georgia’s win over Missouri last year.
Georgia moved Barnes to its defensive line midway through spring practice last month when depth along the defensive front became a concern for the Bulldogs. Barnes, a 6-foot-3, 288-pound player, had been practicing with Georgia’s third-team offensive line.
Barnes is the third player to transfer from Georgia in the past 10 days. Offensive lineman Pat Allen and linebacker Jaleel Laguins also announced their intentions to transfer. Barnes' departure leaves Georgia with the NCAA limit of 85 players slated for scholarships next season, a number that includes all of the freshmen expected to enroll over the summer.
Barnes has three seasons of eligibility remaining. He must sit out a year if he transfers to an FBS school, but he can play right away if he chooses an FCS institution.
“I haven’t made a decision on where to continue my football career,” Barnes said, “but I am eager to explore all options.”
Comments