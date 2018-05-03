Payday: Georgia approves massive raise for Kirby Smart after 2017 season

Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart received a substantial raise Thursday afternoon, which was approved by the University of Georgia Athletics Association athletic board.
Smart’s extension will net him $7 million per season, with his new deal stretching out over seven years and through the 2024 season. The total compensation package will be $49 million. Smart was working under a six-year contract worth $3.75 million as a first-time head coach prior to this raise. Georgia hired Smart, who was previously the defensive coordinator at Alabama, following the 2015 regular season.
Smart issued a lengthy statement in response to his new deal.
“I’d like to first thank President (Jere) Morehead and (athletics director) Greg McGarity for allowing me to lead this program,” Smart said. “I’m humbled by the faith they’ve placed in me and won’t ever take that for granted. I’d also like to thank our staff and our entire football family. Without their hard work and dedication we wouldn’t have been able to have the kind of success we’ve had in such a short period of time.
“As a young boy, I grew up in this great state dreaming of being a Bulldog. To have been able to do that—first as a player, and now as the head football coach—is beyond anything I ever dreamed. I do not take lightly the awesome responsibility of leading this program, and while I’m pleased with where we are as a program, I couldn’t be more excited about where we’re going in the future. You can rest assured that we will continue to work tirelessly to make Georgia football the best it can possibly be.”
Smart’s big income increase comes on the heels of Georgia reaching the College Football Playoff National Championship. The Bulldogs defeated Auburn in a rematch to capture the SEC Championship for the first time since 2005. Georgia then defeated Oklahoma in a thrilling victory in the Rose Bowl.
Georgia played an instant classic of a national title game against Alabama, in which the Crimson Tide won 26-23 in overtime.
“In just two short years, Coach Smart has established a new level of excellence in UGA’s storied football program,” Morehead said. “I look forward to his continued success and his strong support of this great university.”
Smart is now the highest-paid Georgia football head coach in program history. The most predecessor Mark Richt ever made in a single season was $4 million. Much of this raise has to do with the SEC Network money that is distributed to each program. In 2017, the 14 schools in the conference were paid an average of $40.9 million.
In addition, the health of Georgia’s athletic program is on strong footing, especially after the kind of football season it enjoyed in 2017. As a result, Georgia extended raises to every assistant coach who stayed on staff. James Coley received a $400,000 raise to go from receivers coach to co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach.
Georgia raised ticket prices for the upcoming year, which McGarity previously said was necessary in order to help pay for these raises.
Smart joins elite company when it comes to his earnings as he now ranks third in the SEC. Alabama head coach Nick Saban has the nation's largest annual salary among public institutions at $11.1 million. Clemson’s Dabo Swinney ranks second in this category at $8.5 million. Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher recently signed a 10-year deal worth $7.5 million per season to leave Florida State, which makes him the second highest-paid coach int he SEC.
In the Big Ten, Jim Harbaugh is making $7 million at Michigan and Urban Meyer is netting $6.4 million per year at Ohio State.
“Kirby has provided an incredible level of energy and excitement to our football program, and we look forward to his leadership for many years to come,” McGarity said.
Comments