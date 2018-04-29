Georgia 2018 signee expected to delay enrollment, take grayshirt season

Georgia defensive tackle signee Tramel Walthour is no longer expected to enroll at Georgia this summer.
With Georgia wanting to be in accordance with its scholarship numbers, Walthour is expected to take a grayshirt season in 2018, according to a report from Dawgs247. This means Walthour will delay his enrollment a semester and not count toward the 2018 recruiting haul.
Walthour will now be expected to enroll in the winter of 2019 and count with that particular class. Without Walthour, Georgia's scholarship number is now expected to be exactly at 85, which is the maximum allowed by the NCAA. In recent weeks, Georgia saw outside linebacker Jaleel Laguins and offensive lineman Pat Allen transfer from the program.
In addition, the Bulldogs picked up a commitment from Notre Dame graduate transfer defensive lineman Jay Hayes.
Taking a grayshirt season will still allow Walthour to retain four playing seasons of eligibility. Therefore, he would be considered a freshman in 2019.
Georgia lost two key contributors from its defensive line after last season in John Atkins and Trenton Thompson. Both players were not selected in the 2018 NFL draft, although Atkins quickly agreed to an undrafted free agent deal with the New England Patriots.
Throughout spring practice, Georgia's primary defensive line rotation consisted of Jonathan Ledbetter, Tyler Clark, Julian Rochester, DaQuan Hawkins-Muckle, Malik Herring, David Marshall, Michail Carter and Devonte Wyatt. While Walthour is now not expected to enroll this summer, freshman Jordan Davis still is and will join the position group in June.
During the spring session, head coach Kirby Smart said repeatedly that the defensive line depth was not where he would like it to be.
"We have some good front-line players," Smart said. "We don’t have the guys that when a guy goes down for a game, what are you going to do? What’s your answer? That’s what’s coaching for. That’s why we’re trying to find what’s our best personnel."
Comments