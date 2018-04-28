Georgia's Javon Wims rejoins teammate after 2018 NFL draft selection

Roquan Smith will have a familiar face joining him in Chicago.
In the seventh round of the NFL draft, the Chicago Bears selected Georgia receiver Javon Wims. Wims was taken with the 224th overall pick, which ended a three-round absence of Georgia players.
Wims, the sixth Bulldog selected in the 2018 NFL draft, became Georgia’s go-to receiver during the 2017 season. At 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, Wims caught 38 passes for 631 yards and six touchdowns. Wims would routinely use his big frame to block defenders out when coming down with jump-ball catches.
Wims also played a big role in Georgia’s run game by getting after defensive backs on the perimeter. Georgia ranked ninth in rushing a season ago, and the receivers’ blocking played a big factor in being able to do so. Wims will vie for a 53-man roster spot alongside receivers Allen Robinson, Taylor Gabriel and former first-round pick Kevin White. The Bears also took Memphis receiver Anthony Miller in the second round of this year's draft.
Wims is now the fifth former Georgia player on Chicago's 90-man offseason roster. In addition to Smith and Wims, the Bears also have outside linebacker Leonard Floyd, receiver Marlon Brown and defensive tackle John Jenkins.
After seeing five players go in the first three rounds, the Bulldogs went without a player taken in the draft in the fourth, fifth and sixth rounds.
This was a bit of a surprise for a team that appeared in the national championship and sent 10 players to the NFL combine.
Notable Georgia players who were not selected were defensive tackle Trenton Thompson, defensive tackle John Atkins and outside linebacker Davin Bellamy. Thompson was once considered the No. 1 overall recruit in the nation by some recruiting analysts before choosing to attend Georgia. Thompson, however, elected to take his chances in this year’s NFL draft despite not receiving an early-round draft grade.
Atkins and Bellamy were senior leaders on Georgia’s SEC champion defense. While Atkins accumulated 38 tackles, he played a big role in taking on blockers to free up space for Georgia’s linebackers. Bellamy recorded 34 tackles and five sacks and was a starter over the past three seasons.
Although Georgia didn’t tie its draft record of eight players selected, it was still an historical three days for the university. For the first time in program history, Georgia landed three players in the first round. In addition to Smith, who the Bears took eighth overall, the New England Patriots selected offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn (23rd overall) and running back Sony Michel (31st overall) on the opening day of the draft.
It marked the eighth time in program history that Georgia saw at least two players go in the first round.
Running back Nick Chubb fell just outside of the first round as he went 35th overall in the second round to the Cleveland Browns. Outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter went 66th overall in the third round to the New York Giants.
