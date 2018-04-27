NFL Draft: Analyzing how Nick Chubb, Lorenzo Carter fit in with their new teams

Georgia saw two more players drafted Friday night.
That brings the Bulldogs' total to five through two days. In the second round, the Cleveland Browns took running back Nick Chubb early with the 35th overall pick. In the third round, the New York Giants selected outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter with the 66th overall pick.
Chubb and Carter joined Roquan Smith (eighth overall, Chicago Bears), Isaiah Wynn (23rd overall, New England Patriots) and Sony Michel (31st overall, New England Patriots) as Georgia players selected thus far through two days.
Here is how both Chubb and Carter’s situations are now that they know who they will begin their professional careers with.
Nick Chubb: 35th overall, Cleveland Browns
Analysis: Chubb’s style of play is perfect for the AFC North. A tough between-the-tackles runner with great vision and underrated speed, Chubb will be in some battles against division foes from Baltimore, Cincinnati and Pittsburgh. And with Isaiah Crowell off to the New York Jets, there is a great opportunity for Chubb to step in as the starting running back. That’s great news for Chubb, who totaled 1,345 yards and 15 touchdowns as a senior this past season.
The not-so-great news is that Chubb is going to Cleveland, a team that went winless in 2017. The Browns are trying to build a better semblance of an offense with its picks this year though. With the first overall pick, Cleveland selected Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield. Before taking Chubb, the Browns took Nevada guard Austin Corbett. Chubb’s used to winning, and he’ll have to hope that comes in the not-so-distant future in Cleveland.
Lorenzo Carter, 66th overall, New York Giants
Analysis: It was somewhat of a surprise to see Carter fall this far in this year’s draft. After a stellar NFL combine showing, Carter was briefly considered a possibility for a first-round selection. Carter ended up sliding into the early third round, where he was picked up by a franchise that needs to improve its pass rushing. In 2017, the Giants only totaled 27 sacks, which tied for 29th in the entire league. Like Leonard Floyd in Chicago, Carter could thrive with the Giants in more of a specialized role.
During his time at Georgia, Carter moved around the defense a decent amount. He rushed the passer with his hand in the dirt, dropped into coverage and even played some at the star position. In the NFL, Carter will primarily be asked to get after the quarterback and defend the edge in the run game. Carter has the athleticism to wind up being one of the bigger steals of this year’s NFL draft.
