From Montezuma to the NFL, Roquan Smith selected in first round of 2018 draft

He grew up in Montezuma and will soon go to work in the Windy City.
Roquan Smith’s NFL dream is now a reality.
With the eighth overall pick of the 2018 NFL draft, the Chicago Bears selected Smith, the standout leader of Georgia’s defense in 2017. Dressed in a gray windowpane suit with a red tie and pocket square, Smith took the stage to shake hands with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after hearing his name called.
Along with his family, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and inside linebackers coach Glenn Schumann joined Smith at the draft.
Smith played a big role in leading the Bulldogs to their first-ever appearance in the College Football Playoff National Championship, which allowed the program to compete for its first national title since the 1982 season.
During his stellar junior season, Smith recorded 137 tackles and 6.5 sacks. In the process, Smith won the Butkus Award, which goes to the best linebacker in college football.
Smith was the first Georgia player taken in the NFL draft. He was in attendance for the ceremony, which was held in Arlington, Texas.
Smith entered his junior season as a potential pro prospect and perhaps a mid-round player. It didn’t take too long for Smith to start rising up draft boards this past year. In the second week of the season, Smith made his presence felt throughout Georgia’s thrilling 20-19 win over Notre Dame.
Against the Fighting Irish, Smith totaled seven tackles and a sack. Showcasing his sideline-to-sideline speed, Smith routinely ran down quarterback Brandon Wimbush and running back Josh Adams during the victory.
While Smith won the Butkus Award, he was also a finalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award and the Bronko Nagurski Trophy. Both of those honors go to the nation’s top defender. The Bednarik Award ended up going to Alabama cornerback Minkah Fitzpatrick and the Nagurski Trophy was given to N.C. State defensive lineman Bradley Chubb.
Smith finished 10th in Heisman Trophy voting and was the only defender to crack the top 10. He received three first-place votes, 11 second-place votes and seven third-place votes.
With Smith projected to be a top-15 pick, he made the decision to pass on his senior season of college football to enter the draft. While he said it was a tough decision, he felt it was the wise one to make.
“When you have that type of stuff, as much as you love school, the brotherhood here and the camaraderie we share, you have to do what’s best for you and your family,” Smith said at Georgia’s pro day in March. “I thought that was best for me.”
Before arriving to Georgia, Smith was a star at Macon County. Initially committing to UCLA on National Signing Day in 2015, Smith eventually flipped to Georgia after learning that assistant Jeff Ulbrich, who recruited him heavily, was leaving the Bruins for a job with the Atlanta Falcons.
With Chicago, Smith will work again with his former teammate Leonard Floyd. Floyd was Chicago's ninth overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Smith's selection gives Georgia three top-10 picks in three of the past four drafts. In 2015, the Los Angeles Rams, then located in St. Louis, selected Todd Gurley with the 10th overall pick.
