Georgia linebacker announces plan to transfer from football program

Linebacker Jaleel Laguins has announced his intention to transfer from the Georgia football program.
Laguins was a four-star prospect coming out of Oconee County in the recruiting class of 2016. Laguins initially committed to former head coach Mark Richt but reaffirmed his pledge to Kirby Smart on National Signing Day that February. Laguins, however, did not see much playing time on the football field during his time at Georgia.
In his career, Laguins played in six games. He announced his decision to leave Georgia on his Twitter account.
"Athens will always be a special place for me, but now it's time to start a new journey," Laguins wrote. "After careful consideration with coaches and family, I'd like to announce that I will be transferring from The University of Georgia. I am open to all options, and excited to get to work."
Laguins redshirted during his second season and would have been a third-year sophomore in 2018 had he stuck around. Laguins will be forced to sit out a year if he transfers to an FBS program. If he goes the FCS route, he will be able to play immediately.
Laguins is the second player to announce he is leaving Georgia in as many days. On Tuesday, offensive lineman Pat Allen revealed his plan to transfer from Georgia as well.
Meanwhile, Georgia picked up a commitment from a graduate transfer in former Notre Dame defensive lineman Jay Hayes on Wednesday. Hayes spent the previous four years with the Fighting Irish and was originally heading to Oklahoma before Georgia got him to flip after his visit to the G-Day spring football game.
With Laguins leaving and with Hayes committing, Georgia should be at 86 scholarships for the time being. This means the Bulldogs need to free up one scholarship before each of the incoming freshmen enroll at Georgia this summer.
