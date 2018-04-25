Georgia seeking to break program record for most selections in one NFL draft

Georgia would love nothing more than to set an NFL draft record over the next three days.
In program history, the Bulldogs’ best drafts came in 2002 and 2013. In each of those seasons, Georgia had eight players hear their names through the seven rounds. The Bulldogs have a legitimate chance to see 10 players taken in this year’s draft.
The draft will take place from Thursday through Saturday in Arlington, Texas. One is certain to hear his name early. Four others have a great shot of being taken by the end of Friday.
The final five Georgia players with decent chances of being drafted will be waiting Saturday to hear their names. Here is a 2018 draft guide for these former Georgia players.
Going early
OLB Roquan Smith: Smith, who will attend the NFL draft, will go down as one of the better defensive players to ever suit up for Georgia. In his junior season, Smith totaled 137 tackles and 6.5 sacks. Smith dominated games and shot up draft boards as a result.
Potential selection range: Top-10
Best fit: San Francisco 49ers. The Niners pick ninth overall and have suddenly found themselves in some trouble with Reuben Foster’s legal issues. Given this information, Smith would fit in well as a plug-and-play at Will linebacker in San Francisco’s defense.
Late first, early second
OL Isaiah Wynn: Wynn didn’t offer prototypical size at left tackle. But his athleticism and technique allowed him to protect Jake Fromm and bulldoze opponents in the run game. Wynn projects as a guard in the NFL but has the versatility to kick out to tackle if needed. That’s a great trait to have at the NFL level.
Potential selection range: Picks 20-40
Best fit: Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons need help at guard and are picking 26th overall. Some mock drafts have Wynn linked to Buffalo at No. 22. If Wynn slides past the Bills, the Falcons would be wise to add the player considered the No. 2 offensive guard in this draft class.
Possible late-first rounder, likely second-rounder
RB Sony Michel: Despite the fact that Michel was technically the No. 2 running back for most of his career at Georgia, he has been mocked higher than his counterpart on draft boards. Michel finished the 2017 season with 1,227 yards and 16 touchdowns, as both of those marks were career highs.
Potential selection range: Picks 30-50
Best fit: Philadelphia Eagles. The defending Super Bowl champions loved using a backfield by committee in 2017. But with LeGarrette Blount gone, Philadelphia could use another back. In addition, Jay Ajayi is set to become a free agent in 2019. The Eagles have the 32nd overall pick in the first round and then nothing until Round 4. So if the Eagles were to take Michel, they would have to do it at No. 32 or trade back into the second round to do so.
Probable day two picks
OLB Lorenzo Carter: With an outstanding NFL combine performance, Carter saw his stock rise considerably. At one point in the pre-draft process, Carter was getting late first-round consideration. Carter will likely go in the second round, but could see his name called earlier if a run on pass-rushers occurs.
Potential selection range: Picks 35-60
Best fit: New England Patriots. If Carter winds up in the first round, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Patriots do it. New England holds the 23rd and 31st overall picks but has other needs, such as quarterback, cornerback and offensive tackle. But if Carter is available at Pick 43, it wouldn’t be a stretch to see the dynastic franchise pick the star pass rusher. New England also picks at No. 63.
--
RB Nick Chubb: Chubb was nothing short of a superstar during his time at Georgia. The bruiser finished his four-year career second all-time in rushing at UGA with 4,769 yards and 44 touchdowns. Only Herschel Walker had more. Chubb was also able to get back to his old self after a gruesome knee injury at Tennessee in 2015. A first-round talent at a devalued position, Chubb will make whichever team who selects him very happy.
Potential selection range: Picks 40-75
Best fit: Detroit Lions. Starting running back Ameer Abdullah is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2019. This means there is a good chance that any running back Detroit takes in this draft could be its starter in year two. The Lions have the No. 51 overall pick in the second round and would be wise to pair former Georgia quarterback Matthew Stafford with Chubb in the backfield.
Probable day three picks
DT Trenton Thompson: Thompson was once considered the No. 1 overall recruit in the country when he was coming out of Westover. Thompson has dealt with numerous injuries, which led to a statistical decrease in 2017. But there is no denying the potential Thompson has at the next level if he can stay healthy.
Potential selection range: Rounds 4-6
Best fit: Los Angeles Chargers. Thompson worked well along the interior at Georgia, especially when the standout pass rushers were performing well. Thompson would be an incredible fit to fight through blocks inside with Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram getting after quarterback from the edges.
--
WR Javon Wims: Wims emerged as quarterback Jake Fromm’s go-to target at receiver. Wims, at 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds, showed a great ability to win jump-ball battles and also had a knack for expertly catching the back-shoulder throw.
Potential selection range: Rounds 4-6
Best fit: Miami Dolphins. With Jarvis Landry off to Cleveland, the Dolphins could use a big-bodied receiver. If it gets into the later rounds and Miami hasn’t taken one, Wims could head back to his childhood home to work his way into a role.
--
DL John Atkins: Atkins did the dirty work inside for a Georgia defense that was tough to move the ball against. Atkins’ role at Georgia was to take on blocks and free up space for the linebackers. It didn’t result in gaudy stats but it was a vital role to Georgia’s success.
Potential selection range: Rounds 5-7
Best fit: Detroit Lions. At Georgia’s pro day, Atkins mentioned that the Lions were among the teams he met with. It just so happens that the Lions are also a team that could use some interior defensive line help.
--
OLB Davin Bellamy: For whatever reason, Bellamy is being underrated once again. He wasn’t the most heralded recruit out of high school. He didn’t get the acclaim Smith and Carter got in 2017. But all Bellamy did was produce for Georgia with 34 tackles and five sacks as a senior.
Potential selection range: Rounds 6-7
Best fit: Indianapolis Colts. The Colts sure could use some pass-rushing help, considering they finished the 2017 season 31st in sacks with only 25. Bellamy came through in crunch time in two crucial moments last season – first at Notre Dame with a game-clinching sack and forced fumble, and later against Auburn in the SEC Championship with a sack-forced fumble that turned the tide in the game.
--
S Dominick Sanders: Sanders was a four-year starter for the Bulldogs, which led to him tying Jake Scott and Bacarri Rambo for the program record of 16 career interceptions. Sanders was a reliable presence in the back end and had a knack for making plays on the football.
Potential selection range: Round 7-undrafted free agent
Best fit: Oakland Raiders. The Raiders picked off only five passes a year ago. Yes, five. With aging free safeties Reggie Nelson and Marcus Gilchrist on the roster, the Raiders could stand to add some youth to the position. If Oakland isn’t able to get a safety in an earlier round, it may be in its interest to take a hard look at Sanders.
--
Likely undrafted free agents: DB Aaron Davis, CB Malkom Parrish, ILB Reggie Carter, TE Jeb Blazevich, OL Dyshon Sims, P Cameron Nizialek.
Comments