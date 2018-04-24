Offensive lineman decides to transfer from Georgia football program

Georgia offensive lineman Pat Allen has decided to leave the football program.
Allen was previously set to enter his fourth-year junior season with the Bulldogs. After redshirting as a freshman in 2015, Allen was a backup during the 2016 and 2017 seasons. In 2017, Allen began the season as a starter at left guard.
Throughout the spring, Allen spent most of his reps with the second team. Announcing the decision on his Twitter account, Allen stated he enjoyed playing for head coach Kirby Smart and offensive line coach Sam Pittman.
"I'd like to thank Coach Smart and Coach Pittman and all of the support staff for their teachings and help developing as a player and a man overall," Allen wrote.
Allen was considered a four-star offensive lineman out of Franklin High in Reisterstown, Maryland.
If Allen decides to attend an FBS school in 2018, he will have to sit out of a year before being able to play one final season. If Allen attends an FCS, he will be able to play immediately over the next two seasons.
Allen almost became a consistent starter after ending last preseason as the top player at left guard. Last August, Allen stated what it meant for him to break through and crack the first team at Georgia.
"It’s very humbling; it’s a blessing," Allen said. "The competition is real. I think that’s what helps motivate me to keep going. I’m on the go. I’m making sure I know my calls. I know my technique, what form I need to be in, the plays I need to make, and I’m reading the defense. It keeps me aware."
However, after the 2017 opener against Appalachian State, Kendall Baker entered the starting lineup at left guard instead of Allen at week later at Notre Dame. Baker would end up starting the final 14 games of Georgia's season.
With Allen leaving, Georgia is now at 86 scholarships, which includes the projected freshmen slated to enroll this summer. Georgia will need to free up one more player in order to be at the NCAA"s 85 scholarship threshold.
