Georgia adds depth to key defensive position with graduate transfer addition

Throughout the spring, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart spoke plenty about the need to be deeper on the defensive line.
In a late-addition move, the Bulldogs will get some help on the defensive front that Smart believes his team needs.
On Wednesday afternoon, graduate transfer defensive tackle Jay Hayes announced his plans to spend his final year of college football with Georgia. This is a change of heart as the former Notre Dame defensive lineman was previously pledged to spend his graduate season at Oklahoma.
Hayes was in attendance for Georgia's annual G-Day spring football game last Saturday, which was attended by 82,184 people.
A season ago, Hayes recorded 27 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and a sack in 11 games. Hayes' best game statistically in 2017 was actually against Georgia. He posted seven tackles in what was a 20-19 win for the Bulldogs.
Hayes initially announced his desire to finish his final season of college football elsewhere on April 6.
"I just want to thank the University of Notre Dame for the love and support they've poured into me," Hayes wrote in a statement on Twitter. "I would like to thank the coaching staff for granting me my release as a graduate transfer. ND is a special place to grow as a man on and off the field."
Hayes then announced his Oklahoma commitment via Twitter on April 15. Ten days later, Hayes flipped to Georgia.
In high school, Hayes was a four-star recruit at Poly Prep out of Brooklyn, New York. This is the same high school redshirt freshman Isaiah Wilson attended. Hayes chose Notre Dame in the class of 2014 over 24 other programs that offered him. Programs such as Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State and Oregon all extended scholarships to Hayes.
Hayes will begin competing for a rotational spot once he enrolls at Georgia. The Bulldogs are replacing John Atkins and Trenton Thompson from their defensive line. In addition to Hayes, Georgia is set to welcome in defensive line recruits Tramel Walthour and Jordan Davis to the team during the summer. Devonte Wyatt, a defensive lineman originally committed to Georgia in the class of 2016, joined Georgia's roster over the winter after spending last season at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas.
At G-Day, the starting defensive line with the first team consisted of Jonathan Ledbetter, Julian Rochester and Tyler Clark. David Marshall, Malik Herring, DaQuan Hawkins-Muckle and Michail Carter could play valuable roles this season too.
In his career at Notre Dame, Hayes totaled 39 tackles and two pass breakups.
