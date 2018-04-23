He led all Georgia defenders in tackles at G-Day, but felt he 'wasn't my best'

Monty Rice was all over the field during Georgia’s annual G-Day spring game. The rising sophomore, who is one of five inside linebackers looking to replace two key contributors from last year’s team, totaled 14 tackles. Eight of those 14 tackles were made by himself.
Rice, at times, did his best impression of Roquan Smith, the 2017 Butkus Award winner who is likely to be taken in the top 10 of this week’s NFL draft. Rice showcased his speed when tracking down ball-carriers.
But afterward, Rice didn’t reflect on the positives he put forth on the field Saturday.
“I feel like that wasn’t my best,” Rice said. “I felt like I could’ve done better. I feel like I missed a few assignments. I have to go back and look at them (Monday) and see how I can fix that.”
Rice played with the Red team, which consisted of the second-team defense. But with how the game played out, it certainly seemed the inside linebackers were divided up by necessity rather than by where they were on the depth chart.
The first-team linebackers were Tae Crowder and Juwan Taylor, a rising fourth-year junior and senior, respectively. Rising sophomore Nate McBride also got some playing time with the first-unit Black defense. Joining Rice, a rising sophomore, on the Red team was Natrez Patrick, a rising senior who missed the final two games of Georgia’s 2017 postseason due to an arrest.
There figures to be plenty of competition among this position group, which will add Channing Tindall this summer. This also could be a position that rotates more linebackers than the three-man group, fronted mostly by Smith and Reggie Carter, it used a year ago.
Rice caught head coach Kirby Smart’s eye during G-Day with his performance. When asked about Rice and the inside linebackers, Smart said he would be “remiss” to comment on the other position players until watching the tape.
Rice, however, showed up in real time, with Smart commenting on his ability play “sideline to sideline” during the scrimmage.
“He’s a great kid, man,” Smart said. “He’s one of those when the lights come on, and he gets a chance to play in front of somebody, he flashes more. He just loves the game.”
Rice’s day did end on a painful note, however. Having dealt with a hamstring issue through the spring, Rice felt it tweak again while trying to run down quarterback Justin Fields on a play during the fourth quarter.
Now that the spring is over, Rice will have plenty of time to rest his injury before summer seven-on-seven workouts begin.
Rice should find himself in a bigger role during the 2018 season. And his hope is to minimize the mistakes he believes he put on the field during Saturday’s G-Day spring game.
“I want to be the best I can be for me and my team,” Rice said. “Whatever I have to do to be perfect, that’s what I’m going to do. I feel like (inside linebackers coach Glenn) Schumann, Coach Smart and (defensive coordinator Mel) Tucker, they prepare us for anything. You can never say the Georgia linebackers or the Georgia defense weren’t ready. We’re ready. We prepare, we have a lot of walkthroughs. Anything that could possibly come up in a game, we walk through. I feel like with the preparation that we have, I should play at a high level.”
