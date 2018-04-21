G-Day live blog: Follow along for news and notes from Georgia's spring game

Follow along for live news and notes at Saturday's G-Day spring game.
2:36 p.m.: There are two pre-game changes for the G-Day game. Defensive lineman Julian Rochester will be on the Black team, which means he will be with the first-team defense. Offensive lineman D'Marcus Hayes will also be on the Black roster. For the rest of the rosters, CLICK HERE.
2:30 p.m.: Former Georgia place-kicker Marshall Morgan and former Southern receiver Devon Gales were hosting a tailgate to help raise money to build the Gales family an accessible home. Not long after the tailgate opened, $2,000 was donated at the event. Gales was paralyzed in a 2015 game when he collided with Morgan on the field on a special teams play. Gales will be honored during the G-Day game.
