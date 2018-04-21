Gales family feels love, support from fans during G-Day fund-raiser

Devon Gales felt assured that enough money would be funded to start building an accessible home.
As Georgia fans gathered at a pregame tailgate to meet Gales, that was something he and his mother, Tish Gales, heard repeatedly – along with the request for a photo.
“You don’t need to worry,” a number of Georgia fans said when introducing themselves. “We are going to get this house built for you.”
The fund-raising goal isn’t close to being met and the Galeses want it to be known that a building process hasn’t yet begun. But a step was taken Saturday as Devon, who suffered a fractured C6 vertebrate 31 months ago, was the center of attention.
Devon was shown on the new Sanford Stadium videoboard and multiple fund-raising updates were given to a crowd of 82,184 in the second half. He was also met in the handicapped seating section by former Georgia running backs Nick Chubb and Sony Michel, along with others, who showed support.
In the fourth quarter, the latest update noted that $10,285 was raised from 156 different donations throughout the game.
“I enjoyed every minute of it,” Devon said. “It showed to me how much people still really care about my story and how much love they have for me. I had plenty of support for getting this house built, and that’s all I really need.”
As of Saturday morning, one of the campaign’s leaders told The Telegraph that the funds had topped $150,000.
Those in attendance were given the opportunity to donate to the cause by visiting either buildfordevon.com or texting “Devon” to 706-204-1707.
Aside from that total, the Gales family received a significant amount of funds from a tailgate hosted by former Georgia place-kicker Marshall Morgan and his mother, Dana Morgan-Murphy. The festivities included an assortment of food – in which those hoping to eat were required to make a minimum donation of $5 – and the raffling of different goods, including a new PlayStation 4 and a painting of Devon and Morgan.
Jim Butterworth, a Georgia alumnus and Macon native who has emerged as a leader for this effort, stated that building would begin after this last fund-raising effort. The Gales family, however, has not yet found land in the desired Gwinnett County area. For now, it lives in a 1,200 square-foot home with an insufficient amount of living space.
“This is really going to help and let everyone know,” Tish said. “I just hope people understand that we still need help and will need everyone in order to get the house done. I’m very confident now, because I think people will come together and help us find a property.”
Saturday also served as the rare occasion for the Gales family to be together. Devon’s father, Donnie, has been separated from his wife and children since the rehab process at Shepherd Center.
That will soon come to an end as Donnie is next-in-line at UPS to engage in training as a truck driver for the company. He will then return to Louisiana for approximately six months to become familiar with the new role, then transfer to the Atlanta headquarters and reside in Lawrenceville with the rest of his family.
Donnie indicated the struggles of being away from his family and eagerly awaits the day to re-join them. He wants nothing more than for his son Devon to be able to live more freely, but he holds trust despite the process for an accessible home taking over two years.
“I don’t think any longer that this was an accident,” Donnie said. “This was all a part of God’s plan and He has it under control.”
