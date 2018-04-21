Jake Fromm, Justin Fields provide mixed results in annual G-Day scrimmage

Georgia had no intent to run the football during its spring scrimmage on Saturday, giving quarterbacks Jake Fromm and Justin Fields plenty of opportunity to use their arms. The results were mixed.
The two quarterbacks combined for a 52 percent completion rate (37-for-71) and three interceptions during the G-Day game, which ended in a 21-13 victory for the Black team.
After the game, head coach Kirby Smart said he was pleased by his quarterbacks’ presence in their respective huddles. (Fromm quarterbacked the first-team offense while Fields led the second-team offense.)
“They did all right,” wide receiver Mecole Hardman said of the two quarterbacks. “We had some errors on both ends, but it's just more work we got to do in the offseason. Pretty sure those things will get fixed.”
Fromm, the incumbent starter who led Georgia to a berth in the national championship last season, struggled more than he ever has in a Georgia uniform. He didn’t look comfortable until the end of the game, and he overthrew his receivers multiple times. Of the three interceptions thrown during the scrimmage, Fromm threw two of them. He could have thrown a third.
After overthrowing Hardman in the fourth quarter, Fromm clapped his hands, shook his head and looked skyward. He was sacked one play later. The next drive, he couldn’t complete a 54-yard pass to Riley Ridley.
Fromm found his rhythm by the end of the scrimmage. With less than two minutes left, Fromm threw a 57-yard touchdown to Ridley.
Of Fromm’s three scrimmages this spring, he said his performance during this one was “definitely near the bottom.”
“I thought last scrimmage was one of my better ones,” said Fromm, who threw for 200 yards and one touchdown. “You take it as it comes and you try to learn from them and come back the next one.”
Fromm and Fields played under constant pressure on Saturday. With no intent for the offense to run the football, Georgia’s defense focused on rushing the passer. The result: 11 sacks.
Opposite Fromm, Fields played in front of more than 80,000 fans for the first time in his life. He received a rousing ovation when he stepped onto the field, but teammates said the stage never bothered him.
“Let's score,” Fields repeatedly told running back Prather Hudson.
Fields showed the escapability and arm strength that made him one of the top quarterback prospects in the country, but he struggled at times playing against Georgia’s second-team defense.
Fields led the Black team to the game’s first offensive touchdown to begin the second half and then threw a 15-yard touchdown to Matt Landers in the back right corner of the end zone. But with less than two minutes left in the game, he was intercepted by KJ Smith. Fields finished with 207 yards passing.
“He's definitely adjusting still,” Hardman said. “It will come with time. It's a fast game when you come to college. He's just got to get better on the timing routes like slants, not holding the ball too much because in college you got some safeties coming down who are ready to hit.”
“I'm excited to see where he's going,” Fromm said.
With G-Day over and spring practices in the past, Fromm and Fields will have work to do before they strap their pads on in August. Before then, Fromm said the two quarterbacks will have to work on moving in the pocket, completing back shoulder throws and hitting receivers on timing routes.
Oh, and one other thing.
“Probably completing a lot more to our team than the other team,” Fromm said.
Comments