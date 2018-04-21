How Kirby Smart, players felt about fan turnout at Saturday's G-Day spring game

Once is a fluke. Two is a coincidence.
Three? Well, that can be considered a trend.
Since head coach Kirby Smart was hired, Georgia has put together three consecutive impressive G-Day spring game attendance showings. In Smart's first spring game in 2016, 93,000 fans filled Sanford Stadium, which set an SEC attendance record. In 2017, 66,133 fans attended the intrasquad scrimmage.
Fitting in between those numbers was Saturday's showing, with 82,184 fans checking out the G-Day game. This set the highest mark of any SEC team this spring.
This gives Georgia an average of 80,439 fans for G-Day in each of the past three years. Prior to Smart's arrival, this practice game was never viewed as must-see material for fans to be at. That has changed since Smart took the helm.
"I just think people like Georgia football," Smart said after the Black team's 21-13 win over the Red team. "When you have an opportunity on this nice spring day to come to Athens, I know I'd be dying to come if I lived anywhere in the state or in a five-hour radius. Get out of the house, get the kids out of the house, and come watch a game and see the new guys out there, and who the new faces are."
In addition to seeing the beginnings of a new team, Smart also said that a large attendance at a practice game can go a long way when it comes to recruiting.
"I can't tell you how many recruits are out there going, 'Oh my gosh, I can't believe this. I can't get over it,' " Smart said. "It's the norm here. It's the way it should be. We've had a great fan base. They turn out for it. We try to put a good product out there for them and make it an entertaining game. Sometimes it is, sometimes it isn't."
Receiver Mecole Hardman signed with Georgia in 2016, just a couple of months before what was known as #93KDay — when Georgia filled Sanford Stadium with 93,000 fans for a spring football game. From a recruit's perspective, Hardman said seeing this kind of crowd is a prelude of what to expect Georgia game days to be like.
And having that many fans in attendance is something enticing to those top prospects looking for which football program to play at.
"As a recruit, we're all about who's watching us," Hardman said. "You want to see, every Saturday, who's going to be watching you. You hear 93,000, well you can get used to 93,000 — making a play in front of 93,000 people, hearing the crowd scream my name, or scream, 'Go Dawgs.' It's definitely a big impact from a recruiting standpoint."
The Georgia fans showed up earlier than normal to this spring game, mostly because of the possibility of being turned away at the gate. Georgia was forced to limit its attendance this year due to construction on the west end zone, which will feature a new team locker room and recruiting lounge before the upcoming season.
Well before the spring game kicked off, the Georgia players looked up and saw most of the available seats in the stadium taken.
"Our fans are amazing and I just want to thank them," outside linebacker D'Andre Walker said. "I wish I could walk up to all of them and hug them."
