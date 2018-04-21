How Kirby Smart, players felt about fan turnout at Saturday's G-Day spring game

SHARE COPY LINK Renovations to the west end of Sanford Stadium caused Bulldog players and coaches to reroute the Dawg Walk prior to the G-Day game Saturday in Athens. Players and coaches entered through Gate 2 and walked down through the stands onto the field. Jason Vorhees

