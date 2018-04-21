Kirby Smart's prediction about Georgia's G-Day game turned out to be wrong

Georgia’s spring has now come to a close.
The Black team, which featured the first-team defense, was able to defeat the Red team, featuring the first-team offense, 21-13 Saturday afternoon in the grand finale at the G-Day spring football game. Given that both the offense and defense kept their schemes fairly vanilla, there wasn’t a whole lot to learn.
Still, here are four things of note that occurred during G-Day.
So much for a lot of points
Remember when Kirby Smart said there could be a lot of points scored during G-Day due to how much ahead the offense was of the defense? Yeah, that didn't happen. Georgia’s defense limited both Jake Fromm and Justin Fields from finding a consistent rhythm throwing the football. Over the past two G-Days, the Bulldogs saw a lot of passing yards in this glorified scrimmage. This time, the big plays were limited, especially in the first half.
Fromm finished G-Day with 200 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. Fields ended his game with 207 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Fields did hit a 36-yard pass to J.J. Holloman to open the second half.
Secondary shines
Head coach Kirby Smart called safety Richard LeCounte out last week for not giving the kind of effort he wanted to see on the football field. LeCounte, perhaps motivated by those words, put in an inspired G-Day performance. LeCounte came down with an interception on a trick play pass from receiver Mecole Hardman and nearly came up with another on a pass from Fromm.
William Poole also picked off a pass from Fromm in the third quarter. In the first quarter, Deandre Baker returned a pick thrown by Fromm to the end zone. For all the heat Smart has placed on his defensive backs this spring, this was a group that performed well Saturday afternoon. Walk-on cornerback K.J. Smith also picked off a pass from Fields in the fourth quarter.
Offensive line moves around
Georgia didn’t settle on a first-team offensive line throughout the first half. But it did open the scrimmage with left tackle Andrew Thomas, left guard Kendall Baker, center Lamont Gaillard, right guard Ben Cleveland and right tackle Isaiah Wilson.
After two drives, Baker came out of the game with Solomon Kindley entering at left guard. Two drives later, Kindley moved to right guard with Baker going back in at left guard. Given that it is a spring game, Georgia did its part to get its top six linemen the needed reps.
A number of inside linebackers
Georgia doesn’t have an inside linebacker like Roquan Smith on the roster. But whereas the Bulldogs relied on a three-man rotation last year, that number could jump to five this year. With the first-group Black team, Tae Crowder and Juwan Taylor earned starts. Nate McBride also saw some action with the first group. Crowder and Taylor worked well in tandem together, showing why they were the top two linebackers.
With the second-team Red squad, Natrez Patrick and Monty Rice both made some fine plays, with Rice recording 14 tackles and a sack. This group figures to be one that won’t sort itself out until Georgia gets closer to the season-opener.
