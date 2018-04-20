He was paralyzed playing Georgia. Will UGA fans help him get an accessible home?

More than two years after Devon Gales’ life-altering injury, the family’s living situation remains in limbo.
To date, an accessible home for Gales, who was paralyzed from the waist down as a Southern football player when playing Georgia in 2015, has yet to be built.
The hope is that the efforts surrounding Georgia’s G-Day spring game can get the process moving again. The Gales’ family will be recognized on the field for the second consecutive year, and a campaign video will be played on UGA's new videoboard. An additional wrinkle will be introduced to try and enhance support.
The text-to-donate phone number ("Devon" to 706-204-1707) and the donation website (buildfordevon.com) will be featured on Sanford Stadium’s LED banner so it can be visible for an extended period of time. It will also re-appear throughout the game to give fans multiple opportunities to donate.
Georgia’s spring game endorsement will be its third attempt to publicly fund-raise for the Gales family, following recognition at a basketball game and G-Day last season.
“This is our final push,” said Jim Butterworth, a Macon native, UGA alumnus and former state government official who has spearheaded the campaign. “We’re going to start moving some dirt and swinging some hammers after this. It’s time. … I’m fully confident we will have a much better presence this year as compared to previous.”
This last surge of fundraising not only involves publicity during the intrasquad game, but has been in duration throughout the past week. Butterworth and the Gales family have teamed with WSB-TV, along with other television and radio stations around the state to promote the cause with interviews and infomercials.
As of Tuesday morning, the money raised through the campaign with Georgia had increased to approximately $135,000 as a result of 100 donations after the radio push. UGA did not release the latest update to The Telegraph as it plans to announce publicly Saturday.
The goal for the home has been steady at $500,000. A number of donors and sponsors have offered assistance, including Mike Elrod of Currahee Builders, who has offered to manage the project.
“There have been people who have donated gifts, like a roof, and it’s hard to calculate the value of that and if we have enough to build the house,” Georgia director of sports medicine Ron Courson said. “The biggest thing is trying to continue this effort, and human nature is that people forget about it after the first push. The problems are still there.”
While the money needed to build could decrease, significant support is still needed. If the fund-raising efforts result in a surplus of money, the difference will be donated directly to the Shepherd Center, a spinal cord and brain injury rehabilitation facility in Atlanta, according to Butterworth.
Gales, his mother and two siblings reside in a 1,200 square-foot home in Lawrenceville. The doorways are too small for Gales to function sufficiently and his father, Donnie Gales, continues to be separated from the family while working for UPS in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
When the building process begins, Gales could also begin taking classes at Georgia as a transfer student. He originally hoped to begin in the upcoming summer semester, but was unable to meet the deadline and still plans to apply in the near future.
“I feel like it will be such a relief on everyone when this is done,” said Marshall Morgan, who collided with Gales in September 2015 that resulted in a fractured C6 vertebrate for the former Southern University receiver. “We want him to be comfortable, independent and manage the day-to-day in a positive fashion.”
Prior to G-Day, the Galeses are inviting fans to attend a tailgate to meet the family, eat an assortment of food and have an opportunity to donate to the cause.
Morgan and his mother, Dana Morgan-Murphy, sat down with the Gales family for dinner in March and mentioned that they wanted to initiate the event. Originally, the plan was for the event to host the two families and a few friends.
Then, it spread to social media and news outlets started picking up on it. There are even fliers scattered amongst Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall, which is Georgia's football facility. Consequently, a significant number of people are expected to attend the tailgate, which requires a $5 minimum donation for entry.
Baptist Collegiate Ministries (450 S. Lumpkin St., Athens, Ga. 30605) will be hosting the event on its grassy berm.
“We are just hoping for a great turnout,” said Tish Gales, Devon's stepmother. “We want to make a family-oriented environment to show our appreciation to the Bulldog Nation for all the support and receive more donations to get this house built.”
The tailgate will feature a number of food options and attractions. Chick-Fil-A, Nedza’s Waffles, DJRX and other Athens-area establishments will be making appearances.
Morgan, who is now a banker at SunTrust Bank, has seen excitement for the tailgate from people he hasn’t seen before. Morgan’s co-workers have also noticed the push for fund-raising and envision a “big tailgate.”
“We want to let people know what’s coming with the campaign on the Jumbotron,” Morgan said. “They could donate at the tailgate, at the stadium or before G-Day. The tailgate will already create some hype and have people thinking about it, and hopefully people will finally make the move.”
Whether it be the pre-game gathering that starts at 11 a.m. or following the family's recognition shortly after 4 p.m., the latest act of promotion by Georgia could bring the Galeses a step closer to independence.
“I think it’s a tremendous opportunity to help what’s an unbelievable cause,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said. “This is an opportunity to reach out and do even more and really show who we are.”
Comments