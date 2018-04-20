Freshman quarterback, early enrollees will look to impress at Saturday's G-Day spring game

Georgia’s spring season will wrap up Saturday at its annual G-Day game.
The Bulldogs are coming off of a season that ended in a close overtime loss to Alabama in the national championship. With Georgia losing a number of contributors, there will be a lot of eyes on the potential replacements.
The spring game will kick off at 4 p.m. and will be televised nationally by ESPN. Here are five things to watch during G-Day.
The quarterbacks
Everyone saw what Jake Fromm can do as a starting quarterback during last season’s national championship game run. Fromm completed 62.2 percent of his throws for 2,615 yards, 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Fromm has had an exceptional spring and has taken even more command of the Georgia offense. Watching him throw for the first time since the national championship loss to Alabama will be a pleasant sight for Georgia fans.
In addition, this will also be the first time fans see Justin Fields throw a football in a Georgia uniform. Fields’ recruitment ended as the nation’s No. 2 overall prospect in the nation. With a strong arm to go with great speed, there is a lot of excitement over the former Harrison High star.
Since head coach Kirby Smart took over, the G-Day spring game has seen the quarterbacks throw the football all over the field. Both quarterbacks could put on a show for the fans in attendance.
First look at early enrollees
In addition to Fields, there are eight other early enrollees with Georgia. Two of them, running back Zamir White and defensive back Divaad Wilson, won’t play Saturday due to ACL injuries. Those who will compete Saturday include offensive lineman Cade Mays, outside linebacker Brenton Cox, offensive lineman Trey Hill, receiver Kearis Jackson, center Warren Ericson and defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt.
Each of these players will be running with the second team at G-Day, which likely means they will see more snaps than the projected starters. For someone like Mays, a five-star tackle, being able to earn valuable pass protection snaps in front of fans will be a good simulation in case he is called upon during the regular season. While the outside linebackers won’t be able to tackle the quarterbacks, this could be a good first look at a highly-touted pass rusher such as Cox.
Secondary depth
Georgia’s numbers in the defensive backfield have taken a hit throughout the spring due to injuries. In addition to Divaad Wilson, safety Jarvis Wilson is dealing with a sprained foot. Cornerback Mark Webb avoided a major injury but tore his meniscus during Tuesday’s practice.
This means William Poole could stand to benefit with some potential first-team reps at G-Day. Poole has worked at the star position this spring, which could may mean he will start there with the first-unit Black team. Tyrique McGhee, who would have likely been the starting star with Webb outside, will probably start on the outside at cornerback. With the second-group Red team, Ameer Speed, Latavious Brini and Tray Bishop will certainly get a close evaluation, too.
Next up at inside linebacker
Roquan Smith and Reggie Carter are no longer with the program, meaning the Bulldogs will need a new duo to emerge at the position. While Natrez Patrick is back for his senior season, he was formally suspended for four games last year and missed the final two due to separate marijuana-related arrests.
Entering G-Day, Tae Crowder and Juwan Taylor appear to be Georgia’s top two inside linebackers as they are on the first-group Black team. Patrick and Monty Rice are with the second-unit Red squad. Georgia could ultimately rely on a bigger rotation this season at the position. G-Day should serve as a solid look as to how each inside linebacker has progressed through the spring.
Crowd size
Georgia won’t replicate the 93,000 fans it saw show up at Smart’s first G-Day two years ago. With the university still constructing its west end zone project, Sanford Stadium will close its doors once an estimated 78,000 people are inside.
While the stadium won’t be maxed out, the Bulldogs are certainly hoping for as many people to show up as possible.
