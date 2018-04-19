Practice notes: Receiver still limited, another defensive back with apparent injury

Georgia receiver Terry Godwin still appeared limited during the portion of Thursday's practice open to reporters.
Still sporting a brace over his left knee, Godwin moved slower than normal during drills. Godwin, one of the receivers with the Red team's first unit, may or may not be able to play Saturday at G-Day. Godwin is Georgia's leading returning receiver, having caught 38 passes for 639 yards and six touchdowns. He finished second behind Javon Wims on the team in all of those categories.
If Godwin is not able to go Saturday, Riley Ridley would likely be the first option at receiver for the Red team.
Another injury to note is at a position that is dealing with a bunch of ailments. Defensive back Ameer Speed was spotted wearing a club on his left hand. Speed is in the mix for playing time in Georgia's secondary.
Speed's injury doesn't appear too serious. But it was noticed one practice after defensive back Mark Webb went down with an undisclosed injury. Webb was not at practice Thursday after suffering his injury Tuesday. Webb had been running with the first team at cornerback this spring.
The defensive back group is also dealing with injuries to Divaad Wilson (ACL tear) and Jarvis Wilson (sprained knee).
Running back D'Andre Swift (groin) appeared to be doing more than he has been of late during individual drills. Swift has been injured throughout the spring, although his ailment has been of the nagging variety. Swift's status for G-Day has yet to be determined. With Swift limited this spring, Elijah Holyfield has seen a lot more reps. Head coach Kirby Smart previously said Brian Herrien has been dinged up some. Freshman early enrollee Zamir White, who tore his ACL during his senior year of high school, has yet to be cleared for contact.
Defensive lineman Michael Barnett (knee) was not present for practice, making it highly unlikely that he is able to participate in Saturday's G-Day spring game.
On the offensive line, Kendall Baker has bounced around between guard and tackle throughout the spring. With G-Day on deck, Baker was back to playing left guard with the first team at practice.
Georgia welcomed a trio of standouts from last season's team at practice. Wims, Nick Chubb and Sony Michel were on hand to take in Georgia's final spring practice before G-Day.
