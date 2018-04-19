Georgia linebacker Tae Crowder (30), shown here against Notre Dame.
Georgia linebacker Tae Crowder (30), shown here against Notre Dame. Perry McIntyre Georgia Sports Communications
Georgia linebacker Tae Crowder (30), shown here against Notre Dame. Perry McIntyre Georgia Sports Communications

UGA Football

Georgia reveals G-Day spring game rosters, including first-team inside linebackers

By Jason Butt

jbutt@macon.com

April 19, 2018 03:34 PM

Athens, GA

Georgia's rosters have been finalized for Saturday's G-Day scrimmage.

The first-team offense will be the Red team and the first-team defense will be the Black team. As for the quarterback position, that means Jake Fromm will lead the Red team and Justin Fields will lead the Black team. Third-string quarterback Stetson Bennett will play for both teams. Also pulling double duty for both teams will be defensive back William Poole.

One thing to note is that Georgia has split up its top four inside linebackers. Running with the first-team Black squad are Tae Crowder and Juwan Taylor. With the second-team Red squad are Natrez Patrick and Monty Rice.

Here are the full rosters for each team.

Red team

DB Tray Bishop

DB Latavious Brini

DB Ed Ferguson

DB Joseph Hull

DB Darius Jackson

DB Isaac Mize

DB Hugh Nelson

DB William Poole

DB Jake Skole

DB K.J. Smith

DB Ameer Speed

DB Eric Stokes

DB Divaad Wilson

DL Chris Barnes

DL Michael Barnett

DL Michail Carter

DL David Marshall

DL Antonio Poole

DL Devonte Wyatt

DL Justin Young

ILB John Eager

ILB Jaden Hunter

ILB Natrez Patrick

ILB Monty Rice

OLB Keyon Brown

OLB Brenton Cox

OLB Jaleel Laguins

DL Kolby Wyatt

PK Rodrigo Blankenship

P Marshall Long

LS Nick Moore

OL Kendall Baker

OL Ben Cleveland

OL Sean Fogarty

OL Lamont Gaillard

OL Solomon Kindley

OL Andrew Thomas

OL Isaiah Wilson

QB Stetson Bennett

QB Jake Fromm

QB Sam Vaughn

RB Brian Herrien

RB Elijah Holyfield

RB D'Andre Swift

TE Isaac Nauta

TE Charlie Woerner

WR Trey Blount

WR Willie Erdman

WR Terry Godwin

WR Mecole Hardman

WR Josh Moran

WR Wyatt Payne

WR Riley Ridley

WR Jayson Stanley

Black team

DB Deandre Baker

DB Richard LeCounte

DB Tyrique McGhee

DB Jordon McKinney

DB William Poole

DB J.R. Reed

DB Mark Webb

DB Jarvis Wilson

DL Tyler Clark

DL DaQuan Hawkins-Muckle

DL Malik Herring

DL Jonathan Ledbetter

DL Koby Pyrz

DB Julian Rochester

ILB Tae Crowder

ILB Nate McBride

ILB Juwan Taylor

OL Pat Allen

OL Warren Ericson

OL Daniel Gothard

OL D'Marcus Hayes

OL Trey Hill

OL Netori Johnson

OL Cade Mays

OL Justin Shaffer

OLB Robert Beal

OLB Walter Grant

OLB D'Andre Walker

QB Stetson Bennett

QB Justin Fields

QB Christian Kerut

QB John Seter

RB Ian Donald-McIntyre

RB Christian Dufrene

RB Prather Hudson

RB Kyle Levell

RB Lofton Tidwell

RB Zamir White

PK Brooks Buce

P Michael D'Angola

LS Oren Morgan

P Bill Rubright

TE Jackson Harris

TE Wix Patton

TE Mitchell Werntz

WR Patrick Bond

WR Patrick Burke

WR Ahkil Crumpton

WR J.T. Dooley

WR J.J. Holloman

WR Kearis Jackson

WR Matt Landers

WR Cameron Moore

WR Tyler Simmons

WR Reid Tulowitzky

  Comments  