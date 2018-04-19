Georgia reveals G-Day spring game rosters, including first-team inside linebackers

Georgia's rosters have been finalized for Saturday's G-Day scrimmage.
The first-team offense will be the Red team and the first-team defense will be the Black team. As for the quarterback position, that means Jake Fromm will lead the Red team and Justin Fields will lead the Black team. Third-string quarterback Stetson Bennett will play for both teams. Also pulling double duty for both teams will be defensive back William Poole.
One thing to note is that Georgia has split up its top four inside linebackers. Running with the first-team Black squad are Tae Crowder and Juwan Taylor. With the second-team Red squad are Natrez Patrick and Monty Rice.
Here are the full rosters for each team.
Red team
DB Tray Bishop
DB Latavious Brini
DB Ed Ferguson
DB Joseph Hull
DB Darius Jackson
DB Isaac Mize
DB Hugh Nelson
DB William Poole
DB Jake Skole
DB K.J. Smith
DB Ameer Speed
DB Eric Stokes
DB Divaad Wilson
DL Chris Barnes
DL Michael Barnett
DL Michail Carter
DL David Marshall
DL Antonio Poole
DL Devonte Wyatt
DL Justin Young
ILB John Eager
ILB Jaden Hunter
ILB Natrez Patrick
ILB Monty Rice
OLB Keyon Brown
OLB Brenton Cox
OLB Jaleel Laguins
DL Kolby Wyatt
PK Rodrigo Blankenship
P Marshall Long
LS Nick Moore
OL Kendall Baker
OL Ben Cleveland
OL Sean Fogarty
OL Lamont Gaillard
OL Solomon Kindley
OL Andrew Thomas
OL Isaiah Wilson
QB Stetson Bennett
QB Jake Fromm
QB Sam Vaughn
RB Brian Herrien
RB Elijah Holyfield
RB D'Andre Swift
TE Isaac Nauta
TE Charlie Woerner
WR Trey Blount
WR Willie Erdman
WR Terry Godwin
WR Mecole Hardman
WR Josh Moran
WR Wyatt Payne
WR Riley Ridley
WR Jayson Stanley
Black team
DB Deandre Baker
DB Richard LeCounte
DB Tyrique McGhee
DB Jordon McKinney
DB William Poole
DB J.R. Reed
DB Mark Webb
DB Jarvis Wilson
DL Tyler Clark
DL DaQuan Hawkins-Muckle
DL Malik Herring
DL Jonathan Ledbetter
DL Koby Pyrz
DB Julian Rochester
ILB Tae Crowder
ILB Nate McBride
ILB Juwan Taylor
OL Pat Allen
OL Warren Ericson
OL Daniel Gothard
OL D'Marcus Hayes
OL Trey Hill
OL Netori Johnson
OL Cade Mays
OL Justin Shaffer
OLB Robert Beal
OLB Walter Grant
OLB D'Andre Walker
QB Stetson Bennett
QB Justin Fields
QB Christian Kerut
QB John Seter
RB Ian Donald-McIntyre
RB Christian Dufrene
RB Prather Hudson
RB Kyle Levell
RB Lofton Tidwell
RB Zamir White
PK Brooks Buce
P Michael D'Angola
LS Oren Morgan
P Bill Rubright
TE Jackson Harris
TE Wix Patton
TE Mitchell Werntz
WR Patrick Bond
WR Patrick Burke
WR Ahkil Crumpton
WR J.T. Dooley
WR J.J. Holloman
WR Kearis Jackson
WR Matt Landers
WR Cameron Moore
WR Tyler Simmons
WR Reid Tulowitzky
