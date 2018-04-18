Replacing a legend is never easy. But this linebacker is determined to create own path

Thinking back to this time a year ago, Monty Rice recalled his understanding of the Georgia defense.
He was an early enrollee, who had to “follow his heart,” he said, to end up with Georgia at the last moment. Spring football at the college level was a much different animal than what he was accustomed to.
“Last year at spring practice, I had no idea what I was doing,” Rice said.
With a year of college football under his belt, Rice is ready for a much larger role on Georgia’s defense. He also has a greater understanding of the Georgia defense. Rice has big shoes to fill at Will linebacker now that Roquan Smith is off to the NFL. Smith was Georgia’s heart and soul on the defensive end. Smith finished his junior season with 137 tackles and 6.5 sacks.
Smith earned the Butkus Award for being the nation’s best linebacker.
Rice, Juwan Taylor and Nate McBride have been practicing at the Will linebacker spot. While Smith played the vast majority of snaps last season, a rotation could be in order this year. Rice figures to play an important role in that, whether he is a starter or not.
Rice is aware of the optics that come with replacing someone who will go down as a Georgia legend. But when it comes to stepping into a bigger role, Rice wants to forge his own path as a Bulldog.
“I don’t even look at it like that,” Rice said. “He did his thing while he was here. I’m a whole different person from him and I want to do my thing.”
While it would be unfair to compare the two, offensive lineman Andrew Thomas described Rice in a similarly to how Smith was chronicled during his time in Athens.
Thomas said that when Rice is on the field, he usually sees the young linebacker flying around the football field.
“He has one speed. That’s full-fledged going,” Thomas said. “He’s going to come hit you. He doesn’t care if you’re bigger than him. He’ll come strike you and try to make the play. He makes us all better.”
As a freshman, Rice totaled 22 tackles, with a lot of them coming on special teams duty.
Rice also had a last-play tackle for loss against Mississippi State early in the season that prevented a late touchdown. Later, head coach Kirby Smart said that play may have given Rice some needed confidence.
With Natrez Patrick suspended and Reggie Carter injured midway in the 2017 season, Rice earned additional playing time in games against Vanderbilt and Missouri. Against Missouri, Rice earned his first career start and saw time at Mike linebacker.
Rice said those two games went a long way in helping him get a feel for the college game.
“It was huge. For the Missouri game, I had never played the Mike position before in a game,” Rice said. “I hadn’t really practiced it. It helped me grow and know what the linebacker next to me was doing.”
For a little while, Georgia didn’t think it was going to land Rice. In December of 2016, Rice held a commitment ceremony and picked LSU in what was a surprise at the time. But just a few days before early enrollees were to report to campuses across the country, Rice changed his mind and chose Georgia.
Rice explained that he chose LSU prematurely before weighing all of his options.
“Going into my commitment day I had no idea where I was going,” Rice said. “I just picked a school. After I rethought it, I wanted to go here.”
Now that he’s firmly entrenched as a Bulldog, Rice is looking to be next in line of standout inside linebackers. He said Smart is looking for a leader at the position, which is something he hopes he can be.
“He wants someone out there who can make calls, be a vocal leader, be a physical guy and make his presence known,” Rice said. “He just challenges the whole group to do what we’re supposed to do and do it at a high level.”
Comments