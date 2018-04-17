Receiver appears limited during Georgia's Tuesday practice

Georgia wide receiver Terry Godwin appeared to be limited during the portion of Tuesday's practice that was open to the media.
While there has been no official word on a potential injury, Godwin was wearing gray compression sleeves on each of his legs, with a black brace over his left knee. During the first period of practice reporters were allowed to witness, Godwin went slowly through drills with a staffer shadowing him.
During the second period, when quarterbacks were throwing to wide receivers lined up wide across the field, Godwin was not participating. He was off to the side working by himself.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said he didn't believe the Bulldogs suffered any injuries during Saturday's scrimmage. If Godwin's ailment occurred then, it could be something minor. With the G-Day spring game approaching Saturday, it remains to be seen what Godwin's availability will be.
Godwin is Georgia's leading returning receiver after finishing second in receptions (38), yards (639) and touchdowns (six).
The rising senior has turned heads throughout the spring by coming down with one-handed grabs in practice. One of the one-handed touchdowns he made during the coaches clinic Georgia hosted went viral.
"With Terry, man, at the end of the day, you just want to give that guy a chance," quarterback Jake Fromm said. "He’s going to make something special happen. Terry’s a really good football player, an awesome guy. Really, that’s nothing out of the ordinary for him. That’s something he does."
On the offensive line, Georgia was once again rotating its personnel. Kendall Baker, used as a utility man of sorts throughout the spring, saw some first-team reps at right tackle. Baker has been working at first-team left guard and at second-team left tackle. There isn't anything yet to suggest Baker, who started 14 of 15 games in 2017, has been supplanted from the first team.
Head coach Kirby Smart has previously stated that Baker's movement along the offensive line has been to get him ready at other positions in case of injury.
"The move there, that everyone is trying to make a big deal about, is that we're trying to get another tackle ready, so we're taking Kendall Baker and allowing him to get work at a secondary position -- no different than a corner that has to play safety, or a safety may have to play star, or a tackle may have to play guard," Smart said. "With Kendall Baker, we're trying to see is he our best left tackle, our second-best left tackle, our best right tackle or our second-best right tackle? Most teams in America are guard-heavy and we just want to make sure those edges are secure."
Georgia was still without safety Jarvis Wilson on the practice field due to a foot injury. Smart revealed the injury following last Saturday's second scrimmage. Wilson has been backing up both J.R. Reed and Richard LeCounte in the secondary.
"Jarvis has got a foot sprain from the last practice and was unable to scrimmage (Saturday)," Smart said. "Don’t know how long he’ll be out."
