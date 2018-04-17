Famously named running back ready to roll for junior season at Georgia

Elijah Holyfield is proud of his famous last name.
He’s not one to shy away from any questions about what it was like to grow up a son of Evander Holyfield, a former heavyweight boxing champion. He’s proud of the athletic legacy he is carrying on.
While his well-known father had his own achievements, Holyfield wants to create his own.
“(It's) not really a shadow, but if it is, it’s just motivation to get out of it,” Holyfield said.
Holyfield fell in love with football around the age of 6 or 7, he said, which was when he realized he wanted to play this game competitively. He also took a try at his father’s sport in middle school.
Entering high school, Holyfield’s sole focus turned into football. He doesn’t want to try boxing again either.
“I’ve been out of it too long. I really don’t want to go in there and get hit again,” Holyfield said with a grin. “I don’t want to get punched no more.”
Holyfield is entering his third season with the Bulldogs. During his freshman and sophomore years, Holyfield mostly saw time in mop-up duty and on special teams. A year ago, he totaled 50 carries for 293 yards and two touchdowns. But he was Georgia’s fifth running back behind Nick Chubb, Sony Michel, D’Andre Swift and Brian Herrien.
Holyfield had a few highlight-worthy plays, albeit against an opposition’s second team usually. Late against Florida, Holyfield took a handoff to his left and cut up the field down the sideline. He leaped from the 5-yard line and extended his arms over the goal line for a 39-yard touchdown.
Holyfield also saw a good bit of time on special teams. He was one of the two kickoff returners and usually served as Mecole Hardman’s lead blocker. Head coach Kirby Smart said he saw a lot of growth from Holyfield during his sophomore season.
“He gained confidence through the special teams and now that's carried over into his offense and carrying the ball,” Smart said. “He got some carries last year in some mop-up duty. But he's a physical, tough guy, one of my favorite competitors out there. He's got to pass (protect) better. He's got to work on at it. And that's been a big emphasis for him. But I'm excited to see where he goes. He's had some really good tough runs this spring.”
A photo of Holyfield, featuring his biceps and triceps, from an early spring practice went viral on social media in late March. Holyfield said he was doing whatever strength and conditioning coordinator Scott Sinclair told him to do in order to add that kind of muscle mass.
Part of what fueled Holyfield to form this physique was Chubb, who was known to lift heavy himself.
“We had a good running back who could lift a lot of weights before so I try to do what he could do,” Holyfield said. “I look at his numbers and try to get to those.”
Holyfield is considered a between-the-tackle bruiser but would love the opportunity to show off his speed, much like he did on a long kick return against Notre Dame at was returned due to a penalty.
Defensive end David Marshall said Holyfield can be a handful to bring down at practice.
“I love how he practices,” Marshall said. “I love how he comes hard every play. You never see him slacking.”
With Chubb and Michel off to the NFL, an opportunity lies ahead for Holyfield, who will still share a backfield with Swift, Herrien, Zamir White and James Cook this fall.
Holyfield loves the fact his position group possesses the kind of talent it does.
“I take it as an advantage. I can’t slip up any day,” Holyfield said. “It only makes you better. I like it more so than anything now.”
