Georgia defensive back dealing with foot injury

Georgia defensive back Jarvis Wilson is dealing with a foot sprain, according to head coach Kirby Smart.
Wilson was spotted getting off of a team bus on crutches as the team was walking into Sanford Stadium for Saturday's practice. Wilson has been backing up both J.R. Reed and Richard LeCounte at safety during the spring.
Wilson, a senior, has appeared in 39 games throughout his career but mostly as a special teams participant. Reed said Wilson is among the players who he feels could surprise Georgia fans in 2018.
“I think the fans forget that we have more than 11 guys who come in and play on this team,” Reed said. “A lot of those freshmen might not play this year. There will be a lot of older guys who waited their turn and grind it out. I’m not saying no freshmen will play. We’re definitely going to need them. But there are a lot of guys on this team who have been here for a years who will be great for us.”
Reed also said that Wilson has been doing a good job in each of the roles he's been in.
“I think he’s going out there and having fun playing the game,” Smart said. “He knows what’s at stake but I don’t think he’s putting unneeded pressure, like ‘this is my last year, I got to go do this or that.’ I think he’s going out there and competing.”
