Kirby Smart calls redshirt freshman linebacker's pass rushing a 'pleasant surprise'

Robert Beal was a victim of circumstance a season ago.
Coming in as a sought-after four-star prospect, Beal ended up buried on the depth chart at outside linebacker thanks to large amount of playing time Lorenzo Carter, Davin Bellamy and D’Andre Walker saw. Walter Grant, the only freshman to log reps at the position, also saw a decent amount of snaps.
With Carter and Bellamy off to the NFL, Beal, who redshirted in his first season at Georgia, has a chance to earn some playing time in the rotation.
And at least in some regard, he is off to a good start this spring.
When it comes to practicing pass rushing situations, head coach Kirby Smart has liked what he has seen from Beal.
“He's been a pleasant surprise in the pass rush department,” Smart said. “He does a good job on third down.”
Beal’s progression this spring came after dealing with a case of mononucleosis just before the start of practice. That caused him to lose some weight, with Smart hoping he can get somewhere in between 230 and 250 pounds for the regular season.
As a result, Beal’s run defense hasn’t matched his pass-rushing prowess yet. Smart believes he will improve as a run defender once he is able to add weight back to his frame.
As for getting after the quarterback, Smart believes Beal is beginning to live up to the player he thought he would be when recruiting him.
“He's helped us though in the third-down packages of being able to rush the passer,” Smart said. “Exactly what we thought he would be coming out of high school.”
The outside linebacker position obviously has some big shoes to fill and a rotation has yet to be carved out. Along with Beal, Walker and Grant, Brenton Cox, Keyon Brown and Jaleel Laguins are in the mix at the position. This summer, Adam Anderson, Quay Walker and Azeez Ojulari will join the fold too.
Smart likes the talent he has at outside linebacker but noted not everyone may stick at the position long term.
“They’ve got to be accountable and they’ve got to be disciplined and that’s where we feel like continuing to recruit really good outside backers is going to make our team better,” Smart said. “A couple of those guys may grow out of the position. A couple of those guys may be able to play inside backer. But we’ve got to continue to grow at that position.”
Comments