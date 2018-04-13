How Georgia players stay motivated through the grind of spring practice

Georgia is nearing the end of its fourth week of spring practice.
There is no game against another school to look forward to. Therefore, motivation for each practice has to come from another source. Some players spoke about the national championship loss to Alabama fueling their fire when practice began in mid-March.
Now that the Bulldogs are deep into spring ball, there isn’t a whole lot of day-to-day thinking going on about that game. But there are ways the Georgia players are keeping themselves moving through the grind of spring practice without slowing its tempo or intensity down.
“It’s a mindset,” receiver Mecole Hardman said. “You know what you got to go out there and do, and you know what your goals are for that day. You got to get that set in your head for what you want to do and how you want to do it. Definitely as teammates, we talk to each other about getting going. We know when practice is dead, we know when we’re messing up. We get each other up and get everything right.”
Defensive lineman Jonathan Ledbetter said that the coaching staff uses competition to keep players motivated. If a first-teamer slacks off in practice, the coaches haven’t been afraid to demote him the next time out.
Little things like that keep players on their toes. Ledbetter said that helps prevent anyone from taking days off.
“You mix it up, put some adversity on some guys,” Ledbetter said. “You might move a (first-teamer) down to a two. Move a (third-teamer) up to a two, even a one. You mix it up, create some competition, even some tension and some pressure. That’s how you build a good team. They say pressure bursts pipes but really, I think it puts it into the team chemistry. It causes guys to call upon another person to stand up and rise to the occasion.”
Head coach Kirby Smart used this method following Thursday’s practice. While Richard LeCounte, a former five-star recruit, is with the first team, Smart shared some critical words about his level of play. He did the same with Hardman by leaving a little doubt as to whether he would be Georgia’s starting punt returner in the fall.
For some, the G-Day game itself is serving as a motivating factor. That will be as close as the Bulldogs come to a true game atmosphere in almost five months.
“You don’t want to make a fool of yourself out there,” tight end Isaac Nauta said. “But really, it’s just improving. College practice is not easy by any means. If you don’t have your head in the right place and focus on what you need to do, it can eat you up. For me, it’s just been improving. I’ve had a better attitude going into practice knowing this is what I have to work on. If I do that better, I’ll be happy with what I did today.”
Spring practice can be a grind. Nauta said he reminds the rising sophomores and freshman early enrollees that this time can’t be wasted, even if the reward of an in-season game isn't on the horizon.
Coaches are evaluating players based on this practice time, which will go a long way for when the team reconvenes for in August.
“These reps we’re taking now really set the depth chart going into camp,” Nauta said. “This stuff you have to take seriously. Even though it’s just spring ball to some people, the coaches are evaluating all of us. What we do now is what’s going to set people up for camp, and what’s going to be the depth chart going into the season.”
Georgia has three traditional practices remaining before G-Day next Saturday. The goal will be to end on a strong note before the spring ends.
“It’s really about finishing,” safety J.R. Reed said. “You can’t just get lazy since it’s getting closer to G-Day. There’s a lot of good competition everywhere. A lot of people have to push through and finish.”
