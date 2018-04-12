Georgia receiver is contemplating retirement due to injuries

Georgia receiver Michael Chigbu is thinking of retiring from football, head coach Kirby Smart said after practice Thursday.
Chigbu, who would be entering his senior season, hasn't been a participant at recent practices. Smart said Chigbu has been dealing with injuries, which is going into this decision.
"He is thinking about hanging it up," Smart said.
In his career, Chigbu has caught 13 balls for 116 yards. He did not log a catch during the 2017 season.
If Chigbu does retire and is granted a medical disqualification, he would be the third Georgia player to do so since the season ended. Shortly after the 2017 campaign came to an end, safety Rashad Roundtree announced his retirement due to concussions. At the start of spring practice, Smart revealed that offensive lineman Sam Madden would stay on campus but no longer compete due to injuries.
As far as scholarship numbers are concerned, Georgia would be down to 87 players -- including recruits who haven't enrolled at the university yet -- if Chigbu retires. Before the start of the summer, Georgia will need to be at the 85-player threshold.
While Chigbu is thinking of leaving the team, Georgia did appear to get an injured player back at practice Thursday.
Offensive lineman Ben Cleveland didn't appear to be a participant at Tuesday's practice. But he was running through some reps with the offensive line during team drills Thursday. Cleveland is dealing with an injured right ankle, which has a heavy wrap on it.
Sticking with the offensive line, Georgia has used Solomon Kindley a lot at first-team left guard lately, with Kendall Baker earning some practice reps at left tackle. This move is likely being made to give Baker some reps at left tackle in case an injury occurs to starter Andrew Thomas. Kindley started 10 games at right guard a year ago but was supplanted by Cleveland for Georgia's game against Kentucky.
