Terry Godwin comes through with another highlight-worthy catch at practice

Terry Godwin doesn't need two hands to catch a football.
That became apparent in last year's win over Notre Dame, when Godwin rose up and and brought in a pass with his fingertips. Securing one-handed touchdowns has been the norm for Godwin, a rising senior, so much so that his teammates aren't surprised anymore.
During Thursday's practice, quarterback Jake Fromm threw a deep ball to Godwin during an individual drill. The ball traveled, at least, 40 yards and still contained a decent amount of velocity. Even so, Godwin effortlessly reached out his right arm to secure the ball. Those observing the catch were taken aback by it. No coach or player seemed to think it was out of the ordinary.
“I don’t ever think he catches it with two hands. That’s just his thing,” cornerback Deadre Baker said. “That’s what he does.”
Godwin has the makings of being Georgia's clear-cut No. 1 receiver this season. And while he was essentially a co-No. 1 receiver in 2017 — he was second on the team with 38 catches, 639 yards and six touchdowns — there could be more plays to be made in the passing game. With both Nick Chubb and Sony Michel gone, and with Fromm a year older, the Bulldogs could turn to the air more.
In essence, Godwin would seemingly have a chance to see a statistical bump as a senior in 2018.
“With Terry, man, at the end of the day, you just want to give that guy a chance,” Fromm said. “He’s going to make something special happen. Terry’s a really good football player, an awesome guy. Really, that’s nothing out of the ordinary for him. That’s something he does.”
Earlier this spring, Godwin showed off with another one-handed catch at practice. When Georgia hosted its annual coaches clinic, the Bulldogs were in a team drill, with Godwin cutting across the end zone. Fromm lofted the ball in the air to where either a receiver could make a miraculous catch or it would sail out of bounds.
Godwin shifted the momentum of his body, jumped high in the air and reeled in the football with his right hand. He secured it against his body, with Baker rallying on the play. Georgia sent the clip out on its social media platforms, with the catch going viral.
“When I turned around he was in the air,” Baker said. “I was just making sure he didn’t fall down. He made a spectacular catch. It was one of the best catches I ever saw.”
Head coach Kirby Smart, who was on staff at Alabama when it was recruiting Godwin, said he has been making those plays for a long time.
“Terry's been doing that since the eighth grade,” Smart said. “I still remember him from 7-on-7 camp at Alabama. He came out there and played corner and was giving up plays. There were about eight guys from high school that were jumping all over him. He was a little peanut. But he went from ninth to 10th to where he was dominant in high school outside on the perimeter when they threw the ball up. He makes plays on the ball. He has elite ball skills. He's working at a high level. He really pushes the unit and leads that unit with work ethic. And that's really what we need out of that group.”
