Even though his stats decreased, this tight end feels like he played much better as a sophomore

Isaac Nauta barely appeared on the stat sheet last season. He caught just nine passes for 114 yards.
But he believes he played better as a sophomore than he did as a freshman.
Nauta, a rising junior tight end, came to Georgia known for catching the football and finished his first season as the Bulldogs’ third-leading receiver with 29 receptions for 361 yards and three touchdowns. His statistics dropped dramatically last season. Looking back, Nauta thinks he improved.
“I had a better year overall than I did my freshman year as far as growth, as far as blocking,” Nauta said. “To some other people it might have been like, 'Hey, he wasn't as productive.' But for me, I know I got better as a player.”
Georgia’s offense ran the ball as much as it could last season, and Nauta was asked to block more than he ever had before. Nauta’s blocking improved as the year progressed, wide receiver Mecole Hardman said.
For Nauta, a block he made at the end of the Rose Bowl demonstrates his point.
The game’s final play started when Sony Michel, lined up behind center, and Nauta went in motion. Nauta had already played more snaps than he had in any other game that season and felt exhausted. When the ball was snapped, Nauta blocked Oklahoma linebacker Caleb Kelly and stuck with the block just long enough for Michel to find an open path. Michel took off, and the rest is history.
“Being able to make that block for the game-winning touchdown was something special,” Nauta said. “That was something I was proud to do.”
In the national championship a week later, Nauta made another block to spring a touchdown. This time, Hardman took a direct snap from the 1-yard line. Hardman sprinted toward the left pylon on a counter play. Nauta, his only lead blocker, ran to create some space. Nauta made a block. Hardman scored.
“Without him, I wouldn't have scored,” Hardman said.
Nauta said his blocking has continued to improve during spring practices under the guidance of new position coach (and offensive coordinator) Jim Chaney. Georgia will again center its offense on the running game next year, and Nauta won’t mind blocking. But Nauta’s still a receiver at heart, and he would enjoy seeing an uptick in his receiving stats, too.
“This year I want to improve on what I did last year,” Nauta said, “and catching the ball and making plays is one of those areas.”
Comments