Teammates are ready to see what 'electric' running back adds when healthy

Zamir White hasn't taken a hit yet.
But from what his teammates have seen, the freshman early enrollee has done plenty to impress since arriving to Georgia.
White chose the Bulldogs as a heralded five-star running back recruit out of Scotland County (Laurinburg, North Carolina). He ran for over 7,000 yards in high school and scored 119 touchdowns. But at the end of his high school career, White tore his right ACL, which has prevented him from partaking in contact drills in spring practice.
Still, White's recovery has gone smooth enough thus far to where he is participating in individual drills. He has been able to run in a straight line and move diagonally.
Defensive lineman Jonathan Ledbetter said that whenever Georgia lands a commitment, he likes to look up his game film. From the moment he saw White's, he knew Georgia had a gem. Seeing him in person, Ledbetter believes White has the tangible qualities to make him a special running back.
"He's one of those players, man. He's electric, just a great athlete," Ledbetter said. "So I'm really excited to see what he can bring to the table. ... You can just see him going through drills and it looks like he's home. This is what he's supposed to be doing."
White came to Georgia at a good time, seeing that Nick Chubb and Sony Michel exhausted their eligibility after the 2017 season. White, when 100 percent healthy, figures to challenge for quite a few snaps based on his ability, although it could be a crowded running back group.
D'Andre Swift is Georgia's leading returning rusher at 618 yards, with Elijah Holyfield and Brian Herrien also in the rotation.
While tight end Isaac Nauta hasn't been able to see White at full speed, he said the freshman certainly passes the eye test.
"You can tell, he's got to be careful with what he does and he's still rehabbing," Nauta said. "You can see he's got a lot of talent and a lot of upside — a big, physical kid, too. When he gets up and gets rolling around really good, it's going to be fun to see him play."
For now, it will be a waiting game to see what White can bring to the table. The hope is that he will be able to take some contact when the Bulldogs begin preseason practice in August.
"Seeing him out there running and cutting, he's doing good," receiver Mecole Hardman said. "But I'm ready to see him full speed and healthy. Seeing what he did in high school, good power, physical back, he's got a little wiggle to him, good speed. He kind of reminds me of (Chubb) a little bit, in a way. Definitely, I'm ready to see him out there playing."
